READ: Getting drafted by Rams hits the right note for Kobie Turner 

After consulting with family and others close to him, he opted to stay and play for the Demon Deacons to prove he could play against top competition in the ACC, a decision that clearly paid off.

That approach that is something that resonated with Rams scouts.

"In no step in the process has he had a setback," personnel executive Chris Driggers said. "He's always kind of, 'Ok, this is a bigger step, he's done well.' Now he goes to East-West (Shrine Bowl), and he made a nice play at the end of the game. Then he goes and has a workout, you put on the tape of his workout, he did a nice job. Everything he does is a nice, steady progression."

Now, it's led to the opportunity to work alongside one of the game's greatest pass rushers in Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

"It's insane," Turner said. "When you're when you're a very young defensive lineman, that's who you watch. I studied his game so much. Especially a few years back, knowing that I was a little undersized by other people's terms, I learned just how good his hand placement is, how everything works, and thinking, just being able to watch his show, I'm so excited for the opportunity to be able to pick his brain, ask him questions and learn how he sees the game as I continue to adapt on my own style with how I approach football."