From the Podium: Rams react to winning Super Bowl LVI

Feb 14, 2022 at 01:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, outside linebacker Von Miller﻿ and defensive lineman Aaron Donald were among those who met with the media following the team's 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here are some of the highlights from those postgame sessions:

"I can't say enough about the resilience of this team." – McVay

  • Despite some adversity faced throughout the game, the Rams managed to overcome it to earn their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
  • L.A. rallied from sevens points down int the fourth quarter to complete the comeback victory.

"So many guys that I could name that just deserve this for the way they go to work every single day, the way they care about each other as teammates and people." – Stafford

  • For Stafford, Sunday's Super Bowl win was a long time coming for players like offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, Donald, Woods, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and so many others.
  • Stafford said that's because of their daily work ethic and how they care about each other as teammates and as people.

"I don't know what it was – it was just this vision God revealed to me that we were going to come back, we were going to be part of a Super Bowl, we were going to win it, and somehow I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game." – Kupp

  • When the Rams walked off the field following the disappointment of their Super Bowl LIII loss, Kupp said he shared the aforementioned vision with his wife.
  • Sure enough, Kupp was Super Bowl MVP in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Bengals.

"Everybody that was involved, we didn't flinch. We just kept fighting man." – Miller

  • Like McVay, Miller was impressed with the Rams' resilience on Sunday.
  • Miller did his part, chipping in two sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for loss.

"It's like finally mission complete." – Donald

  • Up until Sunday night, Donald had accomplished virtually everything to this point – look no further than his resume of All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, not to mention three Defensive Player of Year awards – so this was the last item to check off the list for him.
  • Donald called it a "full circle" moment after all the ups and downs navigated throughout his career.

