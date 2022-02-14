From the Podium: Rams react to winning Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, outside linebacker Von Miller﻿ and defensive lineman Aaron Donald were among those who met with the media following the team's 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here are some of the highlights from those postgame sessions:

"I can't say enough about the resilience of this team." – McVay

Despite some adversity faced throughout the game, the Rams managed to overcome it to earn their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

L.A. rallied from sevens points down int the fourth quarter to complete the comeback victory.

"So many guys that I could name that just deserve this for the way they go to work every single day, the way they care about each other as teammates and people." – Stafford

For Stafford, Sunday's Super Bowl win was a long time coming for players like offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, Donald, Woods, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and so many others.

Stafford said that's because of their daily work ethic and how they care about each other as teammates and as people.

"I don't know what it was – it was just this vision God revealed to me that we were going to come back, we were going to be part of a Super Bowl, we were going to win it, and somehow I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game." – Kupp

When the Rams walked off the field following the disappointment of their Super Bowl LIII loss, Kupp said he shared the aforementioned vision with his wife.

Sure enough, Kupp was Super Bowl MVP in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Bengals.

"Everybody that was involved, we didn't flinch. We just kept fighting man." – Miller

Like McVay, Miller was impressed with the Rams' resilience on Sunday.

Miller did his part, chipping in two sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for loss.

"It's like finally mission complete." – Donald