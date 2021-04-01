Taylor Rapp launching NFT collection to help raise funds to combat anti-Asian hate

"We have now all seen the disturbing #antiasianhatecrimes crimes across the country in the past few weeks finally come to the national spotlight, but this has been going on for over a year now since Covid-19," Rapp wrote in an Instagram post. "It seems like every day a new video emerges of an innocent, helpless, elderly Asian woman or man get(ting) brutally attacked on the streets for no reason whatsoever. What really breaks my heart is that in ALL of these videos and news stories, the victims are all the most vulnerable, helpless, and innocent people, and almost never happens to an adult in their 20's or 30's like me. The fact that the victims getting attacked in these hate crimes could just as easily be my grandma and grandpa is just absolutely gut wrenching. I am so sick of watching new videos come about everyday."