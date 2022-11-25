Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

More of Terrell Lewis and Michael Hoecht? Both players poised for increased playing time moving forward

Nov 25, 2022 at 03:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After linebacker Justin Hollins was waived by the Rams on Tuesday, it naturally led to questions about who would absorb the snaps and playing time vacated by his departure.

According to head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the answer is outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.

"For the most part, we were repping Mike Hoecht out there a little bit as well because of his athleticism, the body brings, the ability to set the edge in the run," Morris said Wednesday. "So you get some T-Lew, some Mike Hoecht, obviously some Flo (Leonard Floyd), and obviously we got a young stable of guys out there that are probably fighting for opportunities this week."

Lewis has produced 13 total tackles, three QB hits and one sack while playing in all 10 games this season and also sharing time at the edge spot opposite Leonard Floyd with Hollins. Hollins made five starts during those 10 games, while Lewis made two – both coming in the last two weeks.

The bulk of Lewis' production came across the first three games of the season, when he tallied eight total tackles (one for loss), one sack, two QB hits and one interception. He indicated having more regular playing time will be beneficial.

"I think it'll give me more opportunity to kind of just showcase my skills and be out there even more consistently," Lewis told theRams.com.

Hoecht, meanwhile, has primarily contributed on special teams, but that's still given him a chance to show off his aforementioned athleticism. He blocked a punt in Los Angeles' 20-12 win at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, then had a 22-yard kickoff return against the Carolina Panthers three weeks later.

"I think our coaches do a good job of that – scheduling practice so that everybody's getting reps and everybody's ready to jump into the defense whenever anything like this happens," Hoecht told theRams.com "So I feel very confident, feel very prepared if my number gets called."

Big games from both would go a long way for the Rams' pass rush, especially against a quarterback like the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for three or more touchdowns in six of the Chiefs' first 10 games.

Sunday will be a big opportunity.

"We got to get better play, got to get some other people to play and do some different things," Morris said. "So we'll get a chance to see some of the other guys going out there and get a chance to get those guys to play, get those chance to get those guys a chance to rush."

Related Content

news

Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Rams & Chiefs clash at Arrowhead for first time since 2014 | Week 12 Game Preview

In this Week 12 preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, which players on offense he believes can take that next step, and how thankful he is to see Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey go to battle together each Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Chiefs, Week 12

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's road game against the Chiefs.

news

Receptor de los Rams Tutu Atwell anotó la primera anotación en su carrera en la semana 11 contra los Saints

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles Tutu Atwell sabía que el balón iba a ir hacia él en el momento en que se anunció la jugada contra los Saints de New Orleans.

news

Opposing View: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not looking past Rams' record

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid still sees plenty of talent on the Rams roster despite their current record.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, as well as why the team waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

news

Rams S Russ Yeast on the athleticism that runs in his family & teammates that have helped him grow his rookie season | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 95

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast talks about the athletic prowess that runs in his family, his road to the NFL and how he has continued to develop throughout his rookie campaign by leaning on and learning from current teammates.

news

First Look: Rams head to Kansas City to take on Chiefs in Week 12

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

McVay: Matthew Stafford still being evaluated for possible entry into concussion protocol; plus updates on Ty Nsekhe, A'Shawn Robinson and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, left tackle Ty Nseke, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. coming out of Sunday's

news

Tutu Atwell hauls in first career touchdown in Week 11 vs. Saints

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell's explosive playmaking resurfaced against the Saints with a 62-yard touchdown catch.

Advertising