More of Terrell Lewis and Michael Hoecht? Both players poised for increased playing time moving forward

Lewis has produced 13 total tackles, three QB hits and one sack while playing in all 10 games this season and also sharing time at the edge spot opposite Leonard Floyd with Hollins. Hollins made five starts during those 10 games, while Lewis made two – both coming in the last two weeks.

The bulk of Lewis' production came across the first three games of the season, when he tallied eight total tackles (one for loss), one sack, two QB hits and one interception. He indicated having more regular playing time will be beneficial.

"I think it'll give me more opportunity to kind of just showcase my skills and be out there even more consistently," Lewis told theRams.com.

Hoecht, meanwhile, has primarily contributed on special teams, but that's still given him a chance to show off his aforementioned athleticism. He blocked a punt in Los Angeles' 20-12 win at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, then had a 22-yard kickoff return against the Carolina Panthers three weeks later.

"I think our coaches do a good job of that – scheduling practice so that everybody's getting reps and everybody's ready to jump into the defense whenever anything like this happens," Hoecht told theRams.com "So I feel very confident, feel very prepared if my number gets called."

Big games from both would go a long way for the Rams' pass rush, especially against a quarterback like the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for three or more touchdowns in six of the Chiefs' first 10 games.

Sunday will be a big opportunity.