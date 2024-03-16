Thank You, Aaron

But thank you just the same for your tears. I recall the disappointment and frustration of those final seconds in Green Bay, as you played through pain in the 2020 postseason. The tears of joy that spilled at SoFi Stadium 13 months later were enriched, knowing how much it meant to you and what you were willing to go through to achieve the ultimate team goal. Many fans cried with you on those occasions, and many are shedding tears again now as they learn of your decision.

We'll miss those deep emotional connections you offered the Ramily. But how could we begrudge you for prioritizing more of them with your family, instead?

Enjoy your health and your wealth. Here's to the amazing impact your foundation will have on generations to come. May your ambition and generosity be a blessing to Los Angeles, to Pittsburgh, and to every community and entity you choose to pour into next. We'll continue rooting for you in all your pursuits.

And please come back often – to SoFi Stadium, to the facility, to special events. Because there are years of gratitude and waves of celebration stored up for you within this city and this organization.

While your legendary performances can never be replaced, we know you'll be an invaluable ambassador as you join the fraternity of Rams Legends.

AD99 always, and forever one-of-one.

Sincerely,

J.B.