Thank You, Aaron

J.B. Long pens a heartfelt thank you to Aaron Donald, reliving some of his greatest moments and celebrating his lasting legacy.

Mar 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

240315-jb-long-thank-you-thumb-stack

Dear Aaron,

Congratulations. And thank you.

Even though I've braced for this moment, like all Rams fans I'm still reconciling the deflating truth – that we've watched you play your last down in the NFL – with abundant appreciation for the decade of dominance you gave us. It has been a privilege to watch you perfect your craft.

Thank you for playing your entire career with our franchise – a rarity, and a distinguishment that we'll all cherish.

While you could have walked away on top of the world after lifting the Lombardi Trophy, you gave us these two additional seasons.

That day at the parade rally in front of the Coliseum, I was cautioned not to ask about your future and fully intended to adhere to that guidance. But when Sean nudged and dared me, you were gracious enough to take it in stride and publicly commit to running it back. I remember the relief and elation that we all felt, knowing it wasn't over quite yet.

In the two years since, you allowed us to prepare for this inevitability, for the day when the franchise would have to let you get on with life. I can only hope that the additional runway served you just as well.

As brutal as the depths of 2022 were to endure, and even as you missed games due to injury for the only time in your career, in retrospect those grueling months served a valuable purpose. Rams football beyond Aaron Donald was always going to be challenging, because you spoiled us. But having glimpsed what it might be like moving forward, at least we know it can be inspiring and fulfilling and even victorious – though it will never be the same.

I've spoken to numerous folks who list 2023 as their favorite non-championship season. And if you must step away now, we're grateful for the torch that you passed to that record-setting rookie class. The only memory fonder than the one of you skipping off the field arm-in-arm with Kobie Turner is the one of you pointing to your ring finger in Super Bowl-winning celebration.

Related Links

BEST PHOTOS: Aaron Donald's Career Through the Years

Swipe through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's full career.

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014 in Glendale, AZ. The Cardinals won the game, 31-14. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
1 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014 in Glendale, AZ. The Cardinals won the game, 31-14. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helps Rams defensive end Eugene Sims before a NFL football game on Friday, Sep. 7, 2014 in St. Louis. The Vikings won the game, 34-6. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
2 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helps Rams defensive end Eugene Sims before a NFL football game on Friday, Sep. 7, 2014 in St. Louis. The Vikings won the game, 34-6. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game, 28-26. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
3 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game, 28-26. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long signing autographs for fans after St. Louis Rams Camp."
4 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long signing autographs for fans after St. Louis Rams Camp."

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
5 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams Defensive Line Coach Mike Waufle and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
6 / 220

"St. Louis Rams Defensive Line Coach Mike Waufle and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Nick Fairley during the game against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
7 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Nick Fairley during the game against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
8 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
9 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
10 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
11 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
12 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
13 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
14 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Doug Worthington during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
15 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Doug Worthington during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald #99 walks during the Los Angeles Rams training camp day 11 on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
16 / 220

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald #99 walks during the Los Angeles Rams training camp day 11 on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
17 / 220

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2016 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams in the locker room before the San Francisco 49ers 28-0 victory in Week 1 in an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium, Monday, September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA . (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams in the locker room before the San Francisco 49ers 28-0 victory in Week 1 in an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium, Monday, September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA . (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
19 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 9-3 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 9-3 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 2 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
21 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
22 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of Los Angeles Rams rushes (10) Eli Manning of the New York Giants during the Rams 10-17 loss to the Giants in an NFL Week 7 NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium, Sunday, October 23, 2016, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of Los Angeles Rams rushes (10) Eli Manning of the New York Giants during the Rams 10-17 loss to the Giants in an NFL Week 7 NFL International Series game at Twickenham Stadium, Sunday, October 23, 2016, in London, England. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
24 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the NFL regular season game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions before playing against the Carolina Panthers before the Rams 13-10 loss to the Panthers in an NFL Week 9 football game, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 220

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions before playing against the Carolina Panthers before the Rams 13-10 loss to the Panthers in an NFL Week 9 football game, Sunday, November 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during a Week 14 NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, Dec. 11th, 2016, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
26 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during a Week 14 NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons, Tuesday, Dec. 11th, 2016, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 14-42 loss to the Falcons in an NFL Week 14 game, Sunday, December 11, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons during the Rams 14-42 loss to the Falcons in an NFL Week 14 game, Sunday, December 11, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley (91) during the NFL regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
28 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley (91) during the NFL regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams players Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, staff and cheerleaders show their support for the Make a Wish Foundation's Walk a Wish event on Saturday, Apr 22nd, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),
29 / 220

Los Angeles Rams players Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, staff and cheerleaders show their support for the Make a Wish Foundation's Walk a Wish event on Saturday, Apr 22nd, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams players Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, staff and cheerleaders show their support for the Make a Wish Foundation's Walk a Wish event on Saturday, Apr 22nd, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),
30 / 220

Los Angeles Rams players Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, staff and cheerleaders show their support for the Make a Wish Foundation's Walk a Wish event on Saturday, Apr 22nd, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams players Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, staff and cheerleaders show their support for the Make a Wish Foundation's Walk a Wish event on Saturday, Apr 22nd, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),
31 / 220

Los Angeles Rams players Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, staff and cheerleaders show their support for the Make a Wish Foundation's Walk a Wish event on Saturday, Apr 22nd, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA (Rams/Hiro Ueno),

HIRO UENO
Running back (30) Todd Gurley and Defensive Tackle (99) Aaron Donald promote Beat The Heat with local kids, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
32 / 220

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and Defensive Tackle (99) Aaron Donald promote Beat The Heat with local kids, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Running back (30) Todd Gurley and Defensive Tackle (99) Aaron Donald promote Beat The Heat with local kids, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
33 / 220

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and Defensive Tackle (99) Aaron Donald promote Beat The Heat with local kids, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, September 21st, 2017, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
34 / 220

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, September 21st, 2017, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Defensive Lineman (99) Aaron Donald of The Los Angeles Rams before a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
35 / 220

Defensive Lineman (99) Aaron Donald of The Los Angeles Rams before a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Hiro Ueno
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Rams 27-17 victory over the Jaguars in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, FL. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Rams 27-17 victory over the Jaguars in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, FL. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (10) Eli Manning of the New York Giants and causes a fumble during the Rams 51-17 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 9 game, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in East Ruthorford, NJ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (10) Eli Manning of the New York Giants and causes a fumble during the Rams 51-17 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 9 game, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in East Ruthorford, NJ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive Lineman (99) Aaron Donald poses for a photo after practice where the Los Angeles Rams partnered with TAPS to bring families of fallen heroes to meet players and staff at the Los Angeles Rams Practice Facility in Thousand Oaks, CA on November 11th, 2017.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
38 / 220

Defensive Lineman (99) Aaron Donald poses for a photo after practice where the Los Angeles Rams partnered with TAPS to bring families of fallen heroes to meet players and staff at the Los Angeles Rams Practice Facility in Thousand Oaks, CA on November 11th, 2017.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 33-7 victory over the Texans in an NFL Week 10 football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced before the Rams 33-7 victory over the Texans in an NFL Week 10 football game, Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 24-7 loss to the Vikings in an NFL Week 11 football game, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
40 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 24-7 loss to the Vikings in an NFL Week 11 football game, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams steps over quarterback (7) Blane Gabbert of the Arizona Cardinals after a sack during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams steps over quarterback (7) Blane Gabbert of the Arizona Cardinals after a sack during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after sacking quarterback (7) Blane Gabbert of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after sacking quarterback (7) Blane Gabbert of the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 32-16 victory over the Cardinals in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2017, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 of the NFL Regular Season at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, December 03rd, 2017, in in Phoenix, AZ. The Los Angeles Reams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 32-16. (Will Navarro/Rams)
44 / 220

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 of the NFL Regular Season at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, December 03rd, 2017, in in Phoenix, AZ. The Los Angeles Reams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 32-16. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro / Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Colson a recepient of the Make-A-Wish foundation with Aaron Donald ofThe Los Angeles Rams before the Rams 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49'ers in an NFL Week 17 football game, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
46 / 220

Colson a recepient of the Make-A-Wish foundation with Aaron Donald ofThe Los Angeles Rams before the Rams 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49'ers in an NFL Week 17 football game, Sunday, December 31st, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams lines up in the tunnel before the Rams 13-26 loss to the Falcons in an NFL Playoff Wildcard Weekend football game, Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
47 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams lines up in the tunnel before the Rams 13-26 loss to the Falcons in an NFL Playoff Wildcard Weekend football game, Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams signs his new contract extension, Friday, August 31, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
48 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams signs his new contract extension, Friday, August 31, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game on 9/23/18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
49 / 220

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game on 9/23/18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
50 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
51 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams win 38-31 in an NFL Week 04 game, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
52 / 220

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams win 38-31 in an NFL Week 04 game, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during an NFL Week 4 Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Thursday Night Football game was simulcast on NFL Network, FOX, and Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 27th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
53 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during an NFL Week 4 Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Thursday Night Football game was simulcast on NFL Network, FOX, and Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 27th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
54 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at LeviÕs Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
55 / 220

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at LeviÕs Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams hands a check for $10,000 to the Brotherhood Crusade, Tuesday, October 22, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
56 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams hands a check for $10,000 to the Brotherhood Crusade, Tuesday, October 22, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
57 / 220

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
58 / 220

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams gets dressed in the locker room before the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
59 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams gets dressed in the locker room before the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
60 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers and celebrates during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
61 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers and celebrates during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his kids after the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
62 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his kids after the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 08 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
63 / 220

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 08 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 35-45 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 9 regular season football game, Sunday, November 4, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
64 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 35-45 loss to the Saints in an NFL Week 9 regular season football game, Sunday, November 4, 2018, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams team up with the American Red Cross with Holiday Heroes as Rams players visit Sumac Elementary school to sit down with kids and write Holiday and Thank you cards to overseas Armed Forces service members. Tuesday, November 06, 2018, Agoura Hills, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
65 / 220

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams team up with the American Red Cross with Holiday Heroes as Rams players visit Sumac Elementary school to sit down with kids and write Holiday and Thank you cards to overseas Armed Forces service members. Tuesday, November 06, 2018, Agoura Hills, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks along with (99) Aaron Donald and celebrates during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
66 / 220

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks along with (99) Aaron Donald and celebrates during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams picks up a fumble and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
67 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams picks up a fumble and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
68 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Safety (20) Lamarcus Joyner of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates on the sideline with (99) Aaron Donald after a late interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
69 / 220

Safety (20) Lamarcus Joyner of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates on the sideline with (99) Aaron Donald after a late interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
70 / 220

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and causes a fumble during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
71 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and causes a fumble during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
72 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) rushes the passer during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
73 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) rushes the passer during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced during player introductions before the Rams 23-30 loss to the Eagles in an NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Football regular season game, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
74 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is introduced during player introductions before the Rams 23-30 loss to the Eagles in an NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Football regular season game, Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 30th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
75 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 30th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrate during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 30th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
76 / 220

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) and defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrate during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 30th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the team's Super Bowl LIII sendoff celebration at the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District construction site in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, January 7th, 2019. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
77 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the team's Super Bowl LIII sendoff celebration at the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District construction site in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, January 7th, 2019. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
78 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
79 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
St. Louis Rams first-round draft pick Aaron Donald laughs during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, May 13, 2014, in St. Louis. Donald, a defensive tackle from Pittsburgh, was taken 13th overall. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
80 / 220

St. Louis Rams first-round draft pick Aaron Donald laughs during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, May 13, 2014, in St. Louis. Donald, a defensive tackle from Pittsburgh, was taken 13th overall. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) lines up during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
81 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) lines up during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
82 / 220

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 3 of Phase I of the offseason program workouts, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
83 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams works out on day 3 of Phase I of the offseason program workouts, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald stands ready at the Start Line of the race to cheer on runners, the Los Angeles Rams are proud the lead in the United Way HomeWalk 2019 and 5K family run/walk to raise public awareness and funds to end homelessness. Saturday, May 18th, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
84 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald stands ready at the Start Line of the race to cheer on runners, the Los Angeles Rams are proud the lead in the United Way HomeWalk 2019 and 5K family run/walk to raise public awareness and funds to end homelessness. Saturday, May 18th, 2019, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams/Robin Ritoss
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
85 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses for a portrait on Media Day, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams receives a plaque and shoes from EA Sports for having his Madden Rating be 99 on the game on day 1 of Training Camp, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
86 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams receives a plaque and shoes from EA Sports for having his Madden Rating be 99 on the game on day 1 of Training Camp, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Irvine, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
87 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Carolina Panthers during the Rams 30-27 victory over the Panthers in an NFL Week 1 football game, Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after making a play against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 27-9 victory over the Saints in a Week 2 NFL football game, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
88 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after making a play against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 27-9 victory over the Saints in a Week 2 NFL football game, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (6) Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns during the Rams 20-13 victory over the Browns in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
89 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (6) Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns during the Rams 20-13 victory over the Browns in an NFL Week 3 football game, Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
90 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 7-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 6 regular season football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
91 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 7-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 6 regular season football game, Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt Schaub for an 8-yard loss during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
92 / 220

St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt Schaub for an 8-yard loss during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2014, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn during the second quarter of an NFL football game in St. Louis. Quinn and Aaron Donald led the defense last season. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)
93 / 220

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2014, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is sacked for a 7-yard loss by St. Louis Rams defensive end Robert Quinn during the second quarter of an NFL football game in St. Louis. Quinn and Aaron Donald led the defense last season. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)

Tom Gannam
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (6) Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers for a safety during the Rams 12-17 loss to the Steelers in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
94 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (6) Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers for a safety during the Rams 12-17 loss to the Steelers in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is sacked by St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
95 / 220

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is sacked by St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (6) Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers for a safety during the Rams 12-17 loss to the Steelers in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
96 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (6) Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers for a safety during the Rams 12-17 loss to the Steelers in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bobby Rainey (43) is tackled by St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) after rushing for yardage as outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
97 / 220

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bobby Rainey (43) is tackled by St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) after rushing for yardage as outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, top celebrates with teammate Michael Brockers (90) after stopping Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims for a 2-yard loss during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
98 / 220

St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, top celebrates with teammate Michael Brockers (90) after stopping Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims for a 2-yard loss during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams completes a sack against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17–7 win in an NFL Week 11 football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
99 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams completes a sack against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 17–7 win in an NFL Week 11 football game, Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field before the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)
100 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field before the Rams 31-24 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 17 regular season game, Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams films a commercial for the NFL outside of SoFi Stadium, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
101 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams films a commercial for the NFL outside of SoFi Stadium, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams gets a tour of SoFi Stadium, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
102 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams gets a tour of SoFi Stadium, Friday, January 10, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses for Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
103 / 220

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses for Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
201129_Rams49ers_WN_3900
104 / 220
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
ESNY_2508
105 / 220
E_TOWL2223_2
106 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive linemen (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a Brockers sack against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
107 / 220

Defensive linemen (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a Brockers sack against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
_JF15638
108 / 220
ChicagoBears2018
St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald poses for a photograph with the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award backstage during the 4th Annual NFL Honors awards show at the Phoenix Symphony Hall on Saturday, January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, AZ. (AP Photos/Ben Liebenberg)
109 / 220

St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald poses for a photograph with the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award backstage during the 4th Annual NFL Honors awards show at the Phoenix Symphony Hall on Saturday, January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, AZ. (AP Photos/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg/Ben Liebenberg 2015
poses for a photo during the 7th Annual NFL Honors awards show on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
110 / 220

poses for a photo during the 7th Annual NFL Honors awards show on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
poses for a photo during the 7th Annual NFL Honors awards show on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
111 / 220

poses for a photo during the 7th Annual NFL Honors awards show on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
112 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Linebacker (54) Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack of quarterback (9) Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
113 / 220

Linebacker (54) Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack of quarterback (9) Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_SNY_0892
114 / 220
E_SNY_0927
115 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESSNY8730
116 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_0737
117 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
118 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4389
119 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6269_1
120 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4624
121 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3817
122 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game against on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
123 / 220

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game against on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2020 Perry Knotts
E_TOWL0373_1
124 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_1550
125 / 220
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
126 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_220606_MediaDay_5844
127 / 220
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_211104_Practice_JL_058
128 / 220
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL8517
129 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
130 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TKingSelects_63A6075
131 / 220
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
132 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
133 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
134 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_JL3_1165
135 / 220
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
136 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald, safety (20) Eric Weddle, and cornerback (22) David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a San Francisco 49ers turnover during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
137 / 220

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald, safety (20) Eric Weddle, and cornerback (22) David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a San Francisco 49ers turnover during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_01302022_NFCC_49ers@Rams_WN_4778
138 / 220
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
139 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
140 / 220

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW06518
141 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback (9) Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
142 / 220

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback (9) Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
143 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
144 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
145 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
146 / 220

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
147 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
148 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
149 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
150 / 220

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_220805_ramstrainingcamp_9638
151 / 220
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_TOW02190
152 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
153 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26426
154 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
155 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Carrie Giordano /LA/2023 © Los Angeles Rams
E_N2L1483
156 / 220
E_TOD13799
157 / 220
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOD33478
158 / 220
Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Postseason.
159 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Postseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
160 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
161 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
162 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
163 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
164 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
165 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
166 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
167 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
168 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25489
169 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
170 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Postseason.
171 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Postseason.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26664
172 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
173 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
174 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28664
175 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
176 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
177 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
178 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
179 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
180 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
181 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
182 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
183 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
184 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
185 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
186 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
187 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
188 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
189 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
190 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
191 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
192 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
193 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
194 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
195 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
196 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
197 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Luke Hales/2023 Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
198 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
199 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
200 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
201 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
202 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
203 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4677
204 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
205 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
206 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
207 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
208 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
209 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0610
210 / 220
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0935_1
211 / 220
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
212 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
213 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3492
214 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
215 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8490
216 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9246
217 / 220
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
218 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
ESNY_6546
219 / 220
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
220 / 220

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
That Puka Nacua and Byron Young and Steve Avila and so many others will be able to say they played with Aaron Donald, learned from Aaron Donald, and witnessed how you modeled the way? Invaluable.

Even as you choose not to play on, the 2024 Rams will benefit from your influence. The legacy you leave in Los Angeles is both immediate and indefinite.

I was particularly glad for your additional seasons when Tom Brady retired. I've been secretly celebrating the distance created between his enshrinement and yours. Because as I see it, he was your only G.O.A.T. peer. And when you go into Canton as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the summer of 2029, you'll deservedly headline that class.

I've always admired how you turned pre-Draft question marks into career-defining exclamation points. The way you perfected your position will forever stand as a testament to your hard work paying off. My two boys often pretend to be Aaron Donald while tackling each other in the yard. I get to share with them that while your preternatural gifts were undeniable, it was your motivation and mentality that set you apart. You versus yesterday is the only way.

There's so much gratitude for the on-field memories, of course. For the three NFL Defensive Player of the Year seasons, and several of the other ones you deserved. For that Sunday in Santa Clara in 2018 – devastating the rival with four sacks, six tackles for loss, and a forced fumble that formulated the greatest individual defensive performance I've ever witnessed. For your lunging, record-setting sacks. For the double-and-triple-teams you commanded (and occasionally annihilated). For the championship-clinching spin cycles you put Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Burrow through – and the many you subjected Russell Wilson to, as well.

As much as those indelible moments, I'm equally appreciative for the professionalism with which you treated me and so many of those within the organization. With a moment of eye contact and a simple nod or a soft-spoken humble answer to a question, the respect you gave inspired more employees than you realize. The standard you set helped us go about our business with a version of the intensity and passion that you deployed to handle yours.

And did we ever thrive on those beaming grins. Because when you were smiling, it meant all was right with the Rams.

240315-jb-thank-you-grin-image

But thank you just the same for your tears. I recall the disappointment and frustration of those final seconds in Green Bay, as you played through pain in the 2020 postseason. The tears of joy that spilled at SoFi Stadium 13 months later were enriched, knowing how much it meant to you and what you were willing to go through to achieve the ultimate team goal. Many fans cried with you on those occasions, and many are shedding tears again now as they learn of your decision.

We'll miss those deep emotional connections you offered the Ramily. But how could we begrudge you for prioritizing more of them with your family, instead?

Enjoy your health and your wealth. Here's to the amazing impact your foundation will have on generations to come. May your ambition and generosity be a blessing to Los Angeles, to Pittsburgh, and to every community and entity you choose to pour into next. We'll continue rooting for you in all your pursuits.

And please come back often – to SoFi Stadium, to the facility, to special events. Because there are years of gratitude and waves of celebration stored up for you within this city and this organization.

While your legendary performances can never be replaced, we know you'll be an invaluable ambassador as you join the fraternity of Rams Legends.

AD99 always, and forever one-of-one.

Sincerely,

J.B.

P.S. Please don't rush to file any paperwork. Why not put it off, at least until the holidays? Just in case the Rams start 10-1 next season. We know you'll be in shape…

