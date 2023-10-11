According to Martinez-Bravo, the mission of Friends of Fieldworkers today is "to befriend farmworker families in Ventura County, by celebrating, supporting, and advocating for them." It carries out that mission via programs such as Laundry Love (providing low- or no-cost laundry services to people across the country); Scholarships (annual one to a student whose parent(s) are farmworkers in the county); Emergency Response (providing emergency response funding to families experiencing a variety of crisis situations); and In-Kind Donations.

"In Ventura County, we have over 40,000 farmworkers, and they help to contribute to the economic development of this county," Martinez-Bravo said. "And so I think it is important to help support and invest in our community of farmworkers for so many reasons. Our farmworker families, they are families just like yours and mine, and many times we just see them on a landscape as we're driving by, but the reality is they are so much more, and they are so grateful for everything that is provided to them."