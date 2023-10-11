Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

playmakers_2023-sept16x9

OXNARD, Calif. – On October 4, 2013, a fire in Oxnard destroyed the homes of several families.

With nearly 75 people displaced in wake of nine buildings being destroyed, an obvious need surfaced for affected families. That need was met by Friends of Fieldworkers, Inc., which, founded three days after the fire, collected clothing, household items, furniture, toys, medical supplies and books, and distributed them to as many of the displaced and scattered families as the organization could locate.

Friends of Fieldworkers operated as a subsidiary of The Abundant Table, distributing contributions of cash and in-kind goods received to families and relatives of the fire victims, from its founding until its incorporation on May 13, 2015. The support of families of farmworkers has continued well beyond those devastating fires.

Executive Director Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo's work helping continue that outreach is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' seventh "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.

"Well, it means that the Rams recognize the need to invest in a community that is typically not invested in," Martinez-Bravo said, when asked what it meant to be recognized as a pLAymaker. "And it really brings life to the smiles and to the hearts of so many farmworkers in Ventura County."

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS

According to Martinez-Bravo, the mission of Friends of Fieldworkers today is "to befriend farmworker families in Ventura County, by celebrating, supporting, and advocating for them." It carries out that mission via programs such as Laundry Love (providing low- or no-cost laundry services to people across the country); Scholarships (annual one to a student whose parent(s) are farmworkers in the county); Emergency Response (providing emergency response funding to families experiencing a variety of crisis situations); and In-Kind Donations.

"In Ventura County, we have over 40,000 farmworkers, and they help to contribute to the economic development of this county," Martinez-Bravo said. "And so I think it is important to help support and invest in our community of farmworkers for so many reasons. Our farmworker families, they are families just like yours and mine, and many times we just see them on a landscape as we're driving by, but the reality is they are so much more, and they are so grateful for everything that is provided to them."

Related Links

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS

Martinez-Bravo said inspire change means to instill hope in people.

"It's showing empathy, it's showing love," she said. "It's showing that you are able to see that person for the human being that they are."

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS

As for inspiring change in one's own community, Martinez-Bravo said one can do so by doing what one's passion is and helping others in "whatever way it is."

"That is what makes our community," Martinez-Bravo said. "It is really the people of the community that make the heart of the community."

back to top

Related Content

news

Rams rookies Puka Nacua, Mike McAllister & Alex Ward honor local high school football coach as Rams Crucial Catch Captain presented by Cedars-Sinai

Los Angeles Rams rookies Mike McAllister, Puka Nacua, and Alex Ward joined Rams Legend Chris Draft, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage to visit Hollywood High School to surprise cancer fighter and head football coach Alastair Jones as one of the team's Crucial Catch Captains presented by Cedars-Sinai.
news

Rams continue Latino Heritage Month celebrations by joining pep rally for Bishop Mora Salesian High School

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their first high school pep rally of the 2023 season at Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights.
news

Rams rookies join PLAY 60 Field Day in celebration of Latino Heritage Month 

As part of the Rams community events to celebrate Latino Heritage Month, rookies Zach Evans, Nick Hampton, Tanner Ingle and Tre Tomlinson joined a PLAY 60 Field Day at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights. 
news

Rams unveil mural at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood to celebrate Latino Heritage Month 

The Rams partnered with Latina born artist, Michelle Guerrero, better known as 'Mr. B Baby' to beautify Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood with a 1,200 square foot mural, titled "The Victory Ride." 
news

Los Angeles Rams host inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree presented by Bridgestone

Los Angeles Rams hosted their inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree, presented by Bridgestone for more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student-athletes on Saturday, September 23 at Loyola Marymount University.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & Rampage visit 156th Street Elementary for first 'Rams Readers' of the 2023 season 

The Los Angeles Rams visited 156th Street Elementary School with mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage.
news

Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, the Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day at Nuffer Elementary STEAM Academy. 
news

Cooper Kupp & Los Angeles Rams join forces with renowned chefs to raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and combatting food insecurity

Funding from the 8th Annual Taste of the Rams will help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribute hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals across LA County, substantially impacting the ongoing battle against hunger.
news

Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Ahead of traveling to Denver for the final preseason matchup, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams & Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions support Kellogg's 'Mission Tiger' initiative to support middle school sports

Leading up to the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions to support Kellogg's Mission Tiger initiative to bring sports funding back to middle schools.
news

Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.
Advertising