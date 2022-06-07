Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Three storylines to watch as Rams open 2022 mandatory minicamp 

Jun 06, 2022 at 08:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams will hold their 2022 mandatory minicamp June 7-9. In advance of that taking place, here are three storylines to keep an eye on.

1) Structure of minicamp and opportunities for young players

Given how many players were banged up last season, Rams head coach Sean McVay has leaned on an "above the neck" approach in order to not physically tax players during spring workouts. The entire offseason program is also lasting just eight weeks – this week being the final week – instead of the traditional nine.

That plan to keep players healthy also means more opportunities for younger players on Los Angeles' roster be evaluated closely this week.

McVay said during his press conference last week that the structure of minicamp will look "almost identical" to what reporters observed during last weeks organized team activities.

2) Seeing "elite at all three levels" for the first time

McVay said last week he expects defensive lineman Aaron Donald to be at minicamp this week, so that means minicamp should provide a first look at Donald, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Jalen Ramsey all on the field at the same time.

Collectively, the trio has amassed 16 First Team All-Pro selections in their careers.

3) Right guard watch

The Rams have a hole at right guard to fill following Austin Corbett's departure in free agency. Minicamp should be the first chance to see the early candidates to replace him before that position battle picks back up against in training camp.

