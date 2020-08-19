Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 2

Jalen Ramsey was a big focus on episode two of Hard Knocks. Yet, somehow our focus shifted from the shutdown cornerback to the open house for Ramsey. This wasn't just any open house either, this house was customized for #20 with photos of Ramsey's family placed throughout the home, including a wall full of the word "love", which happens to be one of Ramsey's newest tattoos. We were all amazed at the way the house was customized for Ramsey. Which brings me to my first top moment from Hard Knocks The After Show. Mike Golic Jr., compared his home buying experience to Ramsey's: "I cut my head in the house I am in now, and I think because I bled on the floor when I was looking through it…I was legally obligated to buy it." He lived to tell the story.