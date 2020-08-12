Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 1

Cornerback, Dont'e Deayon had his fifteen seconds of fame in Episode 1. Not only did he attempt to out-flex Aaron Donald, he used a lot of real estate to joke about his cramped quarters. Safety precautions around Covid-19 required the Rams to make lots of changes to their facility, including spacing out player lockers into two different rooms. Deayon voiced his "concerns" with staff. "What do I got to do to get into this [locker room] and not the other one?" He called his side of the locker room the "projects" alluding to the space he had in comparison to some of his teammates like Jalen Ramsey. "Look at Jalen [Ramsey] over here in the suburbs." Ramsey lifted the chair to his locker to reveal additional storage underneath. "Look how many cleats he could fit in there!"