Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 4

"I saw someone who didn't look like me, have empathy for someone that does look like me." Ryan Clark has known Head Coach Sean McVay for years. In 2014, Clark played his final NFL season with McVay in Washington. That same year was McVay's first season as Offensive Coordinator. The recent killings of black people in the U.S. has impacted professional sports teams. Ryan Clark has shared his thoughts, his wisdom and his heart a LOT recently. He feels exhausted. "It was a feeling of disappointment. A feeling of sadness, which quickly turns to a feeling of anger." He said, "It was a new video. It was a new shooting. But, [I felt] like I had seen it so many times. [I felt] like I had cried over it so many times. [I felt] I had explained it so many times. I've talked to different people about what that particular shooting made me feel so many times, but it had just happened." People of color are exhausted from seeing their people shot down again and again and again. And yet, despite this ongoing trauma, Clark said, seeing Sean McVay's genuine disgust for the shooting of Jacob Blake gave him hope.