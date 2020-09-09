Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 5 Finale

Shout out to my partner, J.B. Long, who did not hold back with Les Snead during the after show. He brought up the most problematic part of Hard Knocks for us, "It looks like Sean McVay stole his stationary bike from the workout room at a Motel 6." Which is true. McVay's office was featured a number of times during Hard Knocks and the outdated stationary bike in the Head Coach's office was…distracting. Snead agreed, "It's a bad bike, I could never." But, what ended up being my favorite moment of the night, was Snead diverting our attention to the bigger issue: he no longer has a bike of his own in his office. Why? COO, Kevin Demoff, "stole it" and Demoff hasn't replaced it yet, either. "I've been lost without the stationary bike", Snead said. How did Kevin Demoff "steal" Les Snead's bike? You can see how the operation went down in the clip below.