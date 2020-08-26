Top 3 moments from Hard Knocks The After Show: Week 3

JuJu Hughes was here. And he took all the toothpicks. The undrafted defensive back was the Rams special guest this week after his major screen time during episode 3 for his obsession with toothpicks. I say obsession lightly. JuJu has been gnawing on wooden sticks for almost a decade. He started chewing on them to help stop biting his nails. But where does one get toothpicks? JuJu said he doesn't buy them. "I've never bought a toothpick a day in my life." When pressed about how he keeps this habit going? He said, "When I go out to eat… I don't hide it. If they are out and about [at a restaurant], I'm definitely scooping up a handful of toothpicks. As many as this hand can fit that day, that's how many are coming with me." Who knew some people go to restaurants for toothpicks and not for the food?