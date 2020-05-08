Top five games of Rams 2020 season

Now that the Rams' 2020 schedule has officially been released, theRams.com takes a look at the top five games for Los Angeles this upcoming season.
1) Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 13 – 5:20 p.m. PT – NBC
It doesn't get much better than this: A primetime introduction before a national audience for the Rams' new home with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Cowboys.
Dallas led the NFL in total offense last season with 431.5 yards per game during the regular season, while Los Angeles finished seventh with 374.9. The two teams last played each other in Week 15 of the 2019 season.
Among other storylines, it will be the first regular season game as head coach of the Cowboys for Mike McCarthy, who hired former Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel to his staff and signed former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein.
2) Week 11 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 23 – 5:15 p.m. PT – ESPN
Perhaps the most highly-anticipated Monday Night Football game of the Sean McVay era since 2018's Week 11 showdown against the Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and it has a strong chance of breaking some of the records set by L.A. and Kansas City two years ago.
The Buccaneers signed former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal, then brought one of Brady's former New England teammates out of retirement by trading with the Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Combined with the talents of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay is positioned to have one of the NFL's top offenses in 2020 – this after finishing third in total offense for the 2019 regular season.
3) Week 6 at San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 18 – 5:20 p.m. PT – NBC
The Rams get an early season road test against the defending NFC champion 49ers in one of their five primetime games in 2020.
Similar to the Sunday Night Football matchup with Dallas, this one will also feature two of the most productive offenses last season – San Francisco finished fourth in the regular season with 381.1 total yards per game and second in scoring with 29.9 points per game.
4) Week 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 15 – 1:25 p.m. PT – FOX
Another exciting NFC West contest, this is an early afternoon game but still one to pay attention to given how Rams-Seahawks games have shaped up in the McVay era.
Historically, four of the six matchups between Seattle and Los Angeles since 2017 have been decided by six points or less, the exceptions being a 42-7 Rams victory in Seattle on December 17, 2017 and a 28-12 Rams win at the Coliseum on Dec. 8 last season.
5) Week 13 at Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 6 – 1:05 p.m. PT – FOX
This marks the first of two matchups between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans.
Both players share a mutual respect for each other – last September, Ramsey called Hopkins "unguardable," while Hopkins said Ramsey is his "favorite cornerback to play against." Now they're back in the same division and will face each other for the first time since Week 2 of the 2019 season.