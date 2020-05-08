Top five games of Rams 2020 season

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated Monday Night Football game of the Sean McVay era since 2018's Week 11 showdown against the Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and it has a strong chance of breaking some of the records set by L.A. and Kansas City two years ago.

The Buccaneers signed former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal, then brought one of Brady's former New England teammates out of retirement by trading with the Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Combined with the talents of wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay is positioned to have one of the NFL's top offenses in 2020 – this after finishing third in total offense for the 2019 regular season.