Top five plays from Rams defense from first nine weeks of 2023 season

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first nine weeks of the 2023 season.
Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' defense so far:
5) OLB Byron Young's sack-fumble vs. Cardinals
This play not only resulted in a loss of 10 yards, but led to a 43-yard field goal that extended the Rams' lead to 26-9 over the Cardinals. It was also Young's second career sack.
4) DB Jordan Fuller's forced fumble vs. Colts
Like the play above, Fuller's takeaway led directly to 3 points for the Rams. It also came at a crucial time with the Colts approaching midfield and in position to potentially cut into the Rams' 14-point lead.
3) DT Aaron Donald's tackle for loss on QB Josh Dobbs vs. Cardinals
It was initially counted a sack before being changed to a tackle for loss, but it was an impressive play nonetheless.
BEST PHOTOS: Big time sacks, forced fumbles, turnover celebrations & more | Best of the Rams defense at the bye week
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive back Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon, and more Rams players have significantly disrupted opposing offenses in the first half of the season. Take a look through the best photos of the Rams defense through Week 9.
2) DB Ahkello Witherspoon's interception vs. Bengals
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris likes to say turnovers are created when technique and opportunity meet, and both did so in a surprising way against Cincinnati, when Witherspoon took the ball away from Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd's grasp via a one-handed pick with his right hand. It was the Rams' first interception of the season.
1) Witherspoon's interception vs. Eagles
This took was a standout display of concentration and awareness from Witherspoon, who managed to tap both feet in-bounds in the endzone to make the pick with the Eagles at the Rams 20-yard line and up by three.