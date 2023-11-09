Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top five plays from Rams offense from first nine weeks of 2023 season

Nov 09, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first nine weeks of the 2023 season.

Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' offense so far:

231109_TopFiveOffense_16x9

5) WR Puka Nacua's juggling catch vs. Colts

Nacua's impressive display of concentration on this play got the Rams offense into Colts territory quickly and set up the game's first points, a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams.

4) WR Cooper Kupp's 37-yard catch vs. Cardinals

Kupp said it was the first time he had ever caught a ball on this particular route. It also was one of three catches that went for more than 20 yards for Kupp in this game.

3) RB Kyren Williams' 31-yard run vs. Cardinals

The Rams' longest run of the season was this explosive gain by Williams in Week 6.

Related Links

BEST PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's clutch passes, Cooper Kupp's epic return, Kyren Williams' big time runs & more offensive highlights through Week 9

From Puka Nacua's memorable debut in Week 1, to Matthew Stafford's game-winning throw in Indy, to Kyren Williams' explosive 158-yard game against Arizona, take a look through the best photos of the Los Angeles Rams offense through the first half of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
1 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
2 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
3 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
4 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
5 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
6 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
7 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
8 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
9 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
10 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
11 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
12 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
13 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
14 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
15 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
16 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
17 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
18 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
19 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
20 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
21 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
22 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
23 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
24 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
25 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
26 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
27 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
28 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
29 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
30 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
31 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
32 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
33 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
34 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
35 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
36 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
37 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
38 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
39 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
40 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
41 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
42 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
43 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
44 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
45 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
46 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
47 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
48 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
49 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
50 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
51 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Luke Hales/2023 Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
52 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Mike Fiechtner/ LA Rams/Mike Fiechtner/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
53 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Luke Hales/2023 Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
54 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Luke Hales/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
55 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams/2022 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
56 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
57 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
58 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
59 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
60 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Travis Ellison / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
61 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Travis Ellison/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
62 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Ryan Hadji/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
63 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Jared Martinez/LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
64 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
65 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
66 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Jared Martinez/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
67 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
68 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Ryan Hadji/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
69 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
70 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_TOD21755
71 / 83
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
72 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Jared Martinez/LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
73 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
E_TOD21736
74 / 83
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
75 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
76 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.
77 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
78 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
79 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Jared Martinez/LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
80 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Jared Martinez/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
81 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Jared Martinez/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
82 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Luke Hales/2023 Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
83 / 83

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.

Luke Hales/2023 Los Angeles Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2) Nacua's sideline catch vs. Steelers

Somehow, Nacua got both feet down while double-covered and with little room to spare near Pittsburgh's sideline to make this catch.

1) QB Matthew Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass to Nacua vs. Colts

Fighting through a hip injury, Stafford somehow found a way to lead the game-winning drive in overtime that concluded with the aforementioned walk-off touchdown pass to Nacua to give the Rams the road win in Indianapolis.

Related Content

news

Con rol ampliado, Quentin Lake continúa ganándose la confianza del cuerpo técnico de los Rams 

Defensive back Quentin Lake continúa ganándose oportunidades con los Rams en su Segundo Año. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2023 draft class at the bye week

Here's how each of the Rams' 14 draft picks have fared through the first nine weeks of the 2023 season. 
news

Rams agree to terms with QB Carson Wentz

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz. 
news

Rams DB Quentin Lake on the impact his father has had on his NFL journey and the importance of being a student of the game | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 109

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake talks about the impact of his father's NFL career & his growing role on defense.
news

McVay optimistic about Matthew Stafford returning from right thumb injury after bye week; Kyren Williams expected to return in Week 12 against Cardinals

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates as the team heads into its Week 10 bye. 
news

Que venga la semana de descanso: los Rams necesitan reagruparse tras pobre actuación en Green Bay | Resumen del partido

La ofensiva de Los Ángeles no logra carburar y comete dos entregas de balón que los Packers canjean por 10 puntos en camino a la victoria de 20-3
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien react to Rams' Week 9 loss to Packers in Green Bay

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien's postgame presss conferences following the team's Week 9 road loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 20-3 at Lambeau Field

Rams defense creates two takeaways, but offense manages just 187 total yards in loss in Green Bay. 
news

Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Packers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers in Week 9: Pass protection and run game in focus

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 regular season road game against the Green Bay Packers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising