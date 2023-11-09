Top five plays from Rams offense from first nine weeks of 2023 season

With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first nine weeks of the 2023 season.
Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' offense so far:
5) WR Puka Nacua's juggling catch vs. Colts
Nacua's impressive display of concentration on this play got the Rams offense into Colts territory quickly and set up the game's first points, a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams.
4) WR Cooper Kupp's 37-yard catch vs. Cardinals
Kupp said it was the first time he had ever caught a ball on this particular route. It also was one of three catches that went for more than 20 yards for Kupp in this game.
3) RB Kyren Williams' 31-yard run vs. Cardinals
The Rams' longest run of the season was this explosive gain by Williams in Week 6.
BEST PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford's clutch passes, Cooper Kupp's epic return, Kyren Williams' big time runs & more offensive highlights through Week 9
From Puka Nacua's memorable debut in Week 1, to Matthew Stafford's game-winning throw in Indy, to Kyren Williams' explosive 158-yard game against Arizona, take a look through the best photos of the Los Angeles Rams offense through the first half of the season.
2) Nacua's sideline catch vs. Steelers
Somehow, Nacua got both feet down while double-covered and with little room to spare near Pittsburgh's sideline to make this catch.
1) QB Matthew Stafford's game-winning touchdown pass to Nacua vs. Colts
Fighting through a hip injury, Stafford somehow found a way to lead the game-winning drive in overtime that concluded with the aforementioned walk-off touchdown pass to Nacua to give the Rams the road win in Indianapolis.