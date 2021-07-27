Top takeaways from veterans' 2021 training camp arrival pressers 

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, offensive lineman Austin Corbett, cornerback Darious Williams and each met with local media Tuesday morning upon arriving at Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering being at full strength (Whitworth), on target with their fitness goal (Robinson), rookie defensive backs being eager to learn (Williams), the transition to center (Corbett), working with Matthew Stafford (Jefferson), retaining the same defensive system (Young) and more.
Here are some of the top takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
Andrew Whitworth at full strength
Midway through the 2020 season, Whitworth sustained a knee injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the regular season. However, he managed to return in time for the Rams' playoff run to the divisional round.
When asked if he was fully cleared and ready to go, Whitworth said: "Oh yeah. Ready to roll."
A'Shawn Robinson on target with fitness goal
Robinson first mentioned during organized team activities in June that he had changed up his diet and routine knowing he had a big season ahead. Those changes were noticeable at the time and have become apparent as he arrives for training camp.
Listed at 330 pounds on last year's roster, Robinson is down to 308 and feels more fluid.
"I feel light, I feel faster, I feel more explosive," Robinson said.
Darious Williams: Rookie DBs eager to learn
It was revealed yesterday by rookie cornerback Robert Rochell that cornerback Darious Williams took the time to mentor him during organized team activities in the spring when Rochell approached him.
For Williams, doing so was an easy decision because of Rochell's work ethic and potential.
"He's going to be a player (in this league)," Williams said. "He's explosive. He's got everything in his body to be an elite corner."
That's eagerness to learn is present in all of the Rams' rookie defensive backs, Williams said.
"If I can help him just like anybody else, as much as I can, knowledge, if I can give it to him and that's gonna increase their level, their game, that's what I'm trying to do," Williams said. "And he's real eager. Him, (defensive back) Brontae Harris, those younger guys are real eager to learn, they're really eager to get better. And I just try to give them all the techniques I know and let them take off."
Smooth transition to center for Austin Corbett
He played left guard during his first season with the Rams in 2019, then moved to right guard in 2020. This year, Corbett – who also played left tackle in college – is getting reps at center.
Evident by his performance over the last two years, transitioning to a new position hasn't been difficult for him. That will be the case once again with the move to center thanks to Corbett's experience there with the Browns two years ago.
Van Jefferson appreciates Matthew Stafford's attention to detail
Wide receiver Robert Woods in the spring revealed how closely Stafford collaborates with his receivers. When asked about that Tuesday, Jefferson mentioned how Stafford will ask him specific questions to build that chemistry.
"He just asks me what I like to do on these certain routes so he can get the timing down," Jeffersons said. "I think that's important too as well. If you want add something on the route, you've got to let him know what spot you're going to be at. He asks me questions, I ask him questions, so it's very helpful for the both of us."
Kenny Young: Same defensive system for second year in a row has a calming effect
The Rams plan to keep much of the defensive system from last year in place, with new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris adding his own twist to it. For Young, keeping that consistency "makes things for sure calmer."
"It's more familiar, you get to know the tricks and trades of the defense, how they really trick things out," Young said. "And that's always fun. In this league, to be a pro, you've got to be able to adjust all the time, but it's always very good and a plus to be able to build off a year like last year."