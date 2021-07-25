Five players to watch on offense as training camp opens

Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union kicks off with its first practice on Wednesday, July 28. Here are five players fans should be watching on offense as those sessions get underway.
The open practices will give fans their first chance to see the Rams' new signal-caller under center. Additionally, joint practices will offer some preliminary glimpses of what a Stafford-led offense might look like this fall.
Harris made a positive first impression during organized team activities this spring, now he'll look to build on it when the pads come on during camp.
With Cam Akers injured, Darrell Henderson Jr. is the next man up at running back, but who joins Henderson in the rotation this fall remains to be seen. Last season gave a good indication of what Henderson can do, but that wasn't the case for Jones, an undrafted rookie who caught defensive lineman Aaron Donald's attention but spent most of his first season on special teams. Training camp, especially joint practices, will give the Rams a good idea of what Jones can bring after he impressed in both of the intrasquad scrimmages last year.
Jackson was brought in to help the Rams' offense stretch the field vertically. What will that look like in camp, and in what ways will that create opportunities for fellow receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp underneath? Besides that, it will also be interesting to see if Jackson is used in other ways – one of the things he said he appreciated about Rams head coach Sean McVay was that he didn't deploy him exclusively in his niche role when they first worked together.
Last year's starting right guard, Corbett was getting reps at center during organized team activities. McVay said in June that Corbett and Stafford have developed a good rapport, training camp will be a chance to see how that develops further.
Take a look at the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams' on field work during the 2021 offseason program.