Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, it was announced Tuesday.

For Holt, it marks his second-straight year as a finalist.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection amassed 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars – highlighted by eight consecutive seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards while with the Rams. In 2003, he received First Team All-Pro recognition after posting a career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns. Holt was also a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006 and later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

The 1999 sixth overall pick out of North Carolina State University, Holt quickly made an impact as rookie with the Rams, finishing 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns to help them to a Super Bowl title. He finished with 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee has narrowed the field down to 15 finalists, it will next pick anywhere from four to eight new members during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., to be enshrined this August.

If Holt is among those chosen, he will be enshrined the same weekend as former Rams teammate Isaac Bruce, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The 2020 class' enshrinement was postponed to Aug. 5-9, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold an enshrinement for each class that weekend.