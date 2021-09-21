Trailer for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story released; movie in theaters Christmas Day

The trailer for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story is out.

Based on the life and career of Rams legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, the movie will tell that story via parts of Warner's memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season, in addition to separate interviews with Warner himself. Zachary Levi plays Warner, with Anna Paquin plays Warner's wife, Brenda, and Dennis Quaid playing former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil.

The movie will be in theaters on December 25, 2021.

Developed by Lionsgate, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story is being produced by the Erwin Brothers through their Kingdom Story Company with partner Kevin Downes. It is being written by David Aaron Cohen ("Friday Night Lights"), Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin.