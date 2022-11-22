Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California for second consecutive year

Nov 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM
The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi for the second consecutive year to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California with a series of efforts that will feature Rams tight end Tyler Higbee and benefit local Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.

Below is a list of initiatives that will take place throughout the holidays:

Thanksgiving Food Distribution with Food Share Ventura County

In partnership with Food Share Ventura County, the Rams, AVP and Pepsi volunteers will host a Thanksgiving drive-thru food distribution for families in need at College Park in Oxnard. During the event, Tight End Tyler Higbee and volunteers will place boxes of holiday food in vehicles.

Holiday Food Distribution with LA Regional Food Bank

To ensure Angelenos have healthy and nutritious food for the holidays, the Rams will team up with the LA Regional Food Bank, Pepsi and AVP to distribute holiday meals to families battling food insecurity.

Mobile Food Distributions at local colleges with LA Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Orange County

With the growing food insecurity of college students, the Rams, AVP and Pepsi will partner with the LA Regional Food Bank to host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Cerritos College and with Second Harvest Orange County for a food distribution at Santa Ana Centennial Education Center. Tyler Higbee, Cheerleaders and volunteers will be in attendance to help distribute the meal kits.

