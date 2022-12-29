Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, and Pepsi for Community Blitz Food Distribution  

In partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Pepsi and The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams hosted a large-scale, walk-up food distribution at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts. Holiday meals and nutritious food was provided to more than 1,000 Angelenos in need. Families were given the opportunity to walk up and select the items they wanted to meet their family's food needs.

"Being able to work with LA Regional Food Bank and help give during the holiday season is great. Since my rookie year seven years ago, I have always wanted to give back to the community that gives so much to the Rams organization," said Higbee. "It's awesome to see the excitement on their faces receiving the food. It is truly special. I just recently had a daughter and seeing the children come by with smiles of their faces means a little bit more to me."