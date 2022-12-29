Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, and Pepsi for Community Blitz Food Distribution  

In partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Pepsi and The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams hosted a large-scale, walk-up food distribution at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts. Holiday meals and nutritious food was provided to more than 1,000 Angelenos in need. Families were given the opportunity to walk up and select the items they wanted to meet their family's food needs.
During the event, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, front office staff, LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi volunteers greeted visitors and helped replenish the food tables.
"Being able to work with LA Regional Food Bank and help give during the holiday season is great. Since my rookie year seven years ago, I have always wanted to give back to the community that gives so much to the Rams organization," said Higbee. "It's awesome to see the excitement on their faces receiving the food. It is truly special. I just recently had a daughter and seeing the children come by with smiles of their faces means a little bit more to me."
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams TE Tyler Higbee & staff volunteer alongside LA Regional Food Bank to host food distribution event
In partnership with the LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, and Pepsi, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, Rams staff, Cheerleaders, Rampage and DJ Mal-Ski serviced over 700 people through a food distribution event at Ted Watkins Memorial Park.
This was the second food distribution Higbee, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi have led in recent months to tackle food insecurity in under-resourced communities throughout Southern California. The series of efforts are benefitting three Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County.
"We are so happy to be partnering with LA Rams, providing food to families that are struggling with issues of inflation," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We hear that it is extremely hard for people to make ends meet and put food on the table for their families. The LA Regional Food Bank's goal is to get nutritious food to people who need it."
Last year's Community Blitz food distribution with LA Regional Food Bank (LARFB) at SoFi Stadium served more than 900 families from the Greater Los Angeles area. LARFB's mission is to mobilize resources to fight hunger in our community. They distribute food and other essentials to children, seniors, families and other individuals in need. Community support enables the Food Bank to serve more than 800,000 people every month. This is the second of four food distributions the Rams, Tyler Higbee, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi will host in the Southern California region over the next few months.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.