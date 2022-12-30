Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tyler Higbee's consistent work ethic rewarded with franchise career records for tight end position

Dec 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was aware he was on the cusp of a couple of the major career franchise records for his position, but it wasn't his focus by any means.

Each answer gave when asked about his production last Sunday against the Broncos was about doing what he could to help the team succeed – spending more time discussing that than reflection on what the milestones meant to him.

"Pretty cool. I was aware of a couple of them, but not really my concern," Higbee said postgame. "Trying to win a football game, doing what I can to help this team win."

Higbee needed only one touchdown to break Damone Johnson's franchise career record for touchdowns by a tight end entering Week 16 and ended up with two, getting him to 20 for his career. He entered the game already owning the franchise career receptions and receiving yards records for his position.

From both an individual and team standpoint, the milestones are a moment to celebrate in a year that didn't go the way Higbee and the Rams expected. While his numbers statistically align with what he's averaged over the previous six seasons, his own sentiment indicates he'd rather he producing that during a winning season in which the Rams are vying for a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions – especially when he had to miss to Super Bowl LVI due to a knee injury.

Still, Higbee has shown up every week, and teammates notice.

"Just the absolute consistency that guy has – he came off a tough injury late during our playoff push last year, and he was hurting to get out there with the boys and everything," right tackle Rob Havenstein said. "The amount of work that guy puts in, the amount of time he puts in to his body, the playbook, the team in general, is absolutely awesome for him. He's one of our bigger sparks on offense, he brings a lot of swag, and it's fun to see and something for the team to build off of."

Higbee took his first step toward the touchdown milestone when he caught his first one of the season in Week 15 against the Packers. But even without plays like that, he's been steady and consistent, even while "battling through a lot of different things," according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"I think he's done a great job," McVay said last week. "He's been such an instrumental part of all the good things since I've been fortunate enough to get here and obviously his rookie year was 2016. But I've loved what he's developed into. I've loved the person that he is, the consistency at which he approaches the days. Similar to what I was saying about (linebacker) Bobby Wagner when you guys have asked over the last month or last handful of weeks, Higbee's kind of been one and the same. "

Related Content

news

Larrell Murchison: "I've been waiting my whole career to make big plays like that"

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison was happy with and is eager to build on his strong Rams debut in Week 16.

news

Riley Dixon: First zero-punt game of NFL career "exciting"

Rams punter Riley Dixon enjoys doing his job, but still appreciated the first game of his NFL career in which he didn't punt a single time.

news

From the Podium: Chargers, Week 17

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Opposing View: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on coaching against Sean McVay

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will coach against his former boss in Rams head coach Sean McVay for the first time in the regular season on Sunday.

news

Gran día de la defensa de los Rams contra los Broncos resaltado por las dos intercepciones de Cobie Durant, incluido el primer pick-six de su carrera en la NFL

El back defensivo novato de los Rams, Cobie Durant, realizó su mejor actuación de la temporada cuando Los Ángeles forzó cuatro pérdidas de balón de los Denver Broncos.

news

"I think he's just gone about his business the right way": Sean McVay pleased with Cam Akers' approach and performance over second half of season

Cam Akers' big day against the Broncos in Week 16 has been the highlight of a promising back half of the season overall for third-year Rams running back.

news

Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay joins J.B. Long to talk about the team's big win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, what it was like kicking in the cold of Lambeau Field and his break down of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

news

First Look: Rams take on Chargers on New Year's Day at SoFi Stadium

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 road game against the Chargers.

news

McVay: Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger," not expected to impact status for Week 17 vs. Chargers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Larrell Murchison coming out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Broncos.

news

Bobby Wagner finally gets to sack Russell Wilson, and adds an interception for good measure

As teammates with the Seahawks for a decade, Bobby Wagner never got the chance to hit or sack Russell Wilson. That changed Sunday when Wagner faced Wilson as an opponent for the first time.

Advertising