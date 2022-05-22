Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Van Jefferson working to become "all-around player" heading into third NFL season

May 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Van Jefferson had little time to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl victory, but for a good reason.

The Rams wide receiver had been on the field taking in the postgame festivities with his two other children when Rams Vice President of Corporate Affairs Joanna Hunter told him his wife, Samaria, was going into labor.

Off the field he quickly went to try to get to the hospital.

Related Links

While he didn't up making it there in time to watch the birth of his son, Champ, he still was able to view it through FaceTime.

"It was a crazy experience, but it worked out perfect," Jefferson said during a video conference Thursday. "My wife was saying the whole time, 'I know the baby's going to come on the Super Bowl,' and I was like, 'Eh, I don't think so.' But she was right."

A little over three months after that eventful start to the offseason, Jefferson is gearing up for an important third NFL season working to become an "all-around player."

In 2021, Jefferson posted 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, more than doubling the number of catches and more than tripling his receiving yards and touchdowns he had as a rookie.

Within that big leap in production came an emergence of being a dependable deep threat, capable of connecting with quarterback Matthew Stafford on explosive pass plays. In his first season, Jefferson's longest reception went for 31 yards; in his second season, he caught a 67-yard touchdown in the Rams' season-opening win over the Bears and had six catches of at least 31 yards, including a long of 79.

"Whatever role that they want me to play, that's role I'm going to do, whatever I can do to help the team win," Jefferson said. "Last year was just a role that I was suited with, and I tried to just do it to the best of my ability and it worked out. But this year, whatever role they want me to play, I'm going to execute that to the best of my ability. So that's kind of my mindset on that."

Successful as the 2021 season, there were also times last season when Jefferson spoke about internalizing feelings from when he didn't have his best game and he was figuring out how to use at as motivation instead. For him, that process involves correcting mistakes, watching film and looking at the bad plays, plus being sound mentally and physically.

"Just taking time off, being with family and having a debrief, and just re-energizing pretty much," Jefferson said. "Just coming into this season with a new mindset and be ready for the task at hand. Last season was the last season, this is a whole new season, so I'm just trying to suit up and get ready to play again."

Now that the offseason isn't quite moving the speed of welcoming a new addition to the family after the Super Bowl, things have slowed down a bit as Jefferson gets back into the offseason grind while caring for a newborn son.

He said he and Samaria have had help from the grandparents, in that regard, but it still serves as the source for one other offseason goal.

"Only thing I'm trying to do now is get some sleep," Jefferson said with a smile.

Related Content

news

Get to know the Rams' 16 undrafted free agent signees

Meet the 16 undrafted free agent signees who rounded out the Rams' 2022 rookie class.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent and Week 10 home opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Allen Robinson II "locked in" as he works to maximize opportunity with Rams

Between moving and learning a new offense, wide receiver Allen Robinson II has been dedicating all of his time to getting adjusted to the Rams and L.A.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 2 home opponent, the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Bobby Wagner getting to know Rams defense and teammates with help of Raheem Morris, basketball and music

For Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, the only real adjustments have been learning a new system and re-acclimating himself to Los Angeles traffic.

news

After missing Super Bowl due to injury, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee motivated to get Rams back there so they can play in it, help team win another

Safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee's Super Bowl LVI absences are driving them to help get the Rams back to the NFL's biggest game.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

Our 2022 offseason opponent breakdown series kicks off with a look at the Rams' season- and home-opening opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL Broadcasting VP Onnie Bose on selecting Bills as Rams' Kickoff Game opponent

How did the league arrive at selecting the Buffalo Bills for the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 home- and season-opening opponent? NFL Broadcasting Vice President Onnie Bose offers insight.

news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams' 2022 schedule

The Rams have not only the toughest schedule of any team this year, but also several headlining individual matchups.

news

Top five games on the Rams' 2022 schedule

Ranking the five best games on the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 schedule.

news

Los Rams abrirán la temporada el 8 de septiembre contra los poderosos Buffalo Bills en SoFi Stadium

El calendario de juegos más difícil de la NFL incluye las dos batallas con los 49ers en octubre, duelos ante Brady y Mahomes en noviembre y la visita de los Broncos de Wilson en el Día de Navidad

Advertising