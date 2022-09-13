Watts Rams participate in Championship Banner Celebration prior to kickoff of Rams-Bills season opener 

"Some of our kids in Watts, believe it or not, haven't been to the other side of the 110 freeway," explained Maye. "It's almost like if you take a plant and you put it in a small vase... it's only going to grow to that potential, and I think that's the same for our kids and their mindset. If they haven't been exposed to something, then they don't realize there's something on the other side of those walls... they never realize, they never feel like they can get there. This is one of those examples where the Rams are sharing this experience and this moment is giving them hope. They are going to go back and dream bigger in their community and at home. It gives them hope that everything is achievable. 'Hope' is a word we emphasize a lot because that's what happens when a kid gets that opportunity."