Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Week 18 Preview: Playoff implications abound in Rams' Week 18 clash against San Francisco 49ers

Jan 07, 2022 at 04:15 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Sunday at SoFi Stadium, a win for Los Angeles clinches an NFC West crown.

A win would translate to the two-seed, meaning the only time the Rams would have to hit the road on their journey to Super Bowl LVI would be a potential NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

So yes, the stakes matter. The implications are as consequential as almost any regular season contest could possibly be.

But in Week 18, a win would mean so much more than any of that.

Because this is personal. There is unfinished business with the 49ers. And quite frankly, this has gone on too long.

A triumph over their bitter rival could also freeze the 49ers out of the NFL postseason, if the New Orleans Saints were to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

So in this weekly column, typically we'd dig into Cooper Kupp﻿'s pursuit of the Triple Crown.

It would be worthwhile to break down the return of Cam Akers﻿, and what a backfield tandem including Sony Michel might look like behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL.

But we already understand the defense's need to solve for Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. If you're on this page in this moment, you don't need me to tell you the Rams have never beaten Jimmy Garoppolo, or that this could be their final chance to do so while he's wearing Red and Gold.

Related Links

The truth of the matter is this: Between now and Sunday, less is more.

Record-chasing, history, matchups – they're as relevant as they've ever been.

But in the end, it all boils down to finding a way to get right against a rival. By any means necessary.

The playoffs can wait until next week.

Beating San Francisco… cannot.

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Rams practice ahead of regular season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field as they prepare for a showdown at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

E_TOW_3658
1 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3531
2 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3896
3 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3877
4 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3329
5 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3539
6 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3553
7 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3520
8 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3343
9 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3856
10 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3632
11 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3625
12 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3643
13 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3204
14 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3182
15 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3868
16 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3262
17 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3474
18 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3493
19 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3521
20 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3623
21 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3222
22 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3553
23 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3550
24 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3519
25 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3854
26 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3276
27 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3595
28 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3713
29 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3408
30 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3728
31 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3282
32 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3546
33 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3588
34 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3844
35 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3178
36 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3689
37 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3800
38 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3872
39 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3604
40 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3695
41 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3391
42 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3611
43 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3738
44 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3545
45 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3753
46 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3672
47 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3539
48 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3456
49 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3641
50 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on 49ers prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s Friday press conferences as they wrap up their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

"Incredible opportunity": Rams have chance to capture NFC West title, No. 2 seed in NFC at home in Week 18

How the Rams are approaching Sunday's Week 18 home game against the 49ers and the stakes attached to it.
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on adjustments from first 49ers game heading into Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive back Jalen Ramsey as they continue their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller preview Week 18 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's press conferences as they prepare for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

McVay: Cam Akers to make season debut vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on running back Cam Akers heading into Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp has sights set on winning, not history, in Week 18

More milestones are within reach for wide receiver Cooper Kupp heading into the Rams' regular season finale against the 49ers, but Kupp's focus is on helping the team accomplish its goals.
news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups with playoff implications in series history

Sunday's Week 18 matchup isn't the first time the Rams and 49ers have met late in the regular season with playoff implications at stake for one or both teams.
news

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 18, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with lots of playoff implications riding on their regular season finale against the 49ers. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 18 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

McVay: Nick Scott sustained broken thumb vs. Ravens but could play in Week 18; no update on Sebastian Joseph-Day's status

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses on safety Nick Scott and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day as they being preparing for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
Advertising