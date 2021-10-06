Week 5 Preview: L.A. turns the page to Seattle for Rams vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football showdown

What a Win Might Mean

As sour as the past few days have been, the upcoming mini-bye can be almost as sweet with a Thursday Night victory.

For one, that would leave Seattle with three losses, including two on their home field.

Then, while you enjoy the open weekend, either San Francisco falls to 2-3 in a three-game tailspin or Arizona takes its first loss.

Point being, the Rams have a chance to be 4-1 at their first schedule break, no worse than sole-second in the West, followed by this remaining October schedule:

at NYG (1-3)

vs DET (0-4)

at HOU (1-3)

I know life doesn't feel as euphoric as it did at 3-0, but the pile of teams that would love to trade places with the Rams is taller than the Space Needle.

Lumen-aries

The rivalry with the Seahawks runs much, much deeper than just the past handful of seasons.

However, in my first-hand experience with Lumen Field (the facility formerly known as CenturyLink Stadium), every trip to the Pacific Northwest becomes saturated with significance.

Briefly, in reverse chronology…

January 2021: Rams earn a Wild Card win with a dominant defensive performance.

December 2020: A painful and fateful loss for Jared Goff, in what would prove to be his final regular season start with the Rams. Seattle recaptures the West crown.

October 2019: Greg Zuerlein misses a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal, also a Week Five TNF affair. Though that kick was unfairly identified as the reason, the Rams did eventually miss the playoffs at 9-7.

October 2018: Also a Week Five showdown. Goff's fourth down sneak behind a surging Rams offensive line paves the way to an 8-0 start in what would eventually become an NFC Championship season.

December 2017: Todd Gurley runs amok, drawing the Legion of Boom era to a close and all-but-taking the NFC West torch from the Seahawks in the process.

The New Normal

It does feel as if the Rams awake to a different reality this week – one in which Kyler Murray has matured into Arizona's franchise quarterback.

In this modern NFC West universe, all the opposing signal-callers are nightmarishly mobile.

Murray's Week Four form exceeded even that of peak Russell Wilson for me.

And as far as the Rams are concerned, they may never see Jimmy Garoppolo again. While the 49ers await more details on his calf injury, the Trey Lance era may be upon us – or certainly could be a month from now when the first meeting with San Francisco is scheduled.

That would mean that six of the Rams guaranteed 17 games each season are against a dual-threat trio.