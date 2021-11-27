Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers

After the bye week, the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face another strong NFC contender: the Green Bay Packers. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.
Rams vs. Packers Trailer
In Week 12, the Los Angeles Rams will resume the 2021 campaign with added firepower in WR Odell Beckham Jr. It's up to the Rams to prove OBJ right, and it starts with Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Coach McVay Show
J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as the team gets back at it after the bye week. Coach gives his thoughts on the loss of Robert Woods and what he has seen so far from Odell Beckham Jr. & Von Miller. Also, coach talks about preparing for a winter trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.
Question of the day
Watch as Los Angeles Rams players decide on the best Thanksgiving side dish.
Rams celebrate Thanksgiving
Take a look at photos from the week of Thanksgiving as the Los Angeles Rams participated in meal distributions throughout the LA area.
All-22
D'Marco Farr takes a closer look at the film as he dives into some of his favorite plays from the Los Angeles Rams' first 10 games of the season.
Between the Horns
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr discuss what they are thankful for this season as the Los Angeles Rams exit the bye week heading into Thanksgiving. How does the loss of WR Robert Woods and the addition of WR Odell Beckham Jr. change this offense going into Week 12 against the Packers in Green Bay? Also, what is the outlook for the rest of the regular season?
Training Days
See how Director of Rehabilitation, Byron Cunningham, helps Los Angeles Rams players recover and get back on the field after injuries.
Kid Reporter
Cedars-Sinai Kid Reporters Hayes & Maegan interview Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker and safeties Nick Scott & Terrell Burgess about hobbies, Thanksgiving traditions, dream jobs and more.
Rams Revealed with Marquise Copeland
Third-year Los Angeles Rams DL Marquise Copeland joins J.B. Long to discuss what it's been like seeing recent game action, in what ways he thinks the team will bounce back from 2 straight losses, and how the team is preparing for a huge showdown against the Packers in Green Bay.
The Teammate Game
Los Angeles P Johnny Hekker quizzes K Matt Gay & Matthew Orzech on if they know each other's favorite foods, artists & more. The Teammate Game is powered by Microsoft Surface.
Best Mic'd Up moments
Watch and listen to the best moments from Los Angeles Rams players Mic'd Up from the first half of the 2021 season.
Week 12 practice
Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
