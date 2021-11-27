Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers

Nov 27, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

After the bye week, the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face another strong NFC contender: the Green Bay Packers. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week.

Rams vs. Packers Trailer

In Week 12, the Los Angeles Rams will resume the 2021 campaign with added firepower in WR Odell Beckham Jr. It's up to the Rams to prove OBJ right, and it starts with Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Coach McVay Show

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as the team gets back at it after the bye week. Coach gives his thoughts on the loss of ﻿Robert Woods﻿ and what he has seen so far from Odell Beckham Jr. & Von Miller﻿. Also, coach talks about preparing for a winter trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.

Question of the day

Watch as Los Angeles Rams players decide on the best Thanksgiving side dish.

Rams celebrate Thanksgiving

Take a look at photos from the week of Thanksgiving as the Los Angeles Rams participated in meal distributions throughout the LA area.

PHOTOS: Rams celebrate Thanksgiving with meal distributions in Los Angeles neighborhoods

Take a look at photos from the week of Thanksgiving as the Los Angeles Rams participated in meal distributions throughout the LA area.

E_BI5I2045
1 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2363
2 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1907
3 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1552
4 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1579
5 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1660
6 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_A17I0910
7 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2412
8 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1729
9 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1538
10 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2066
11 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_A17I0822
12 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_A17I1000
13 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2713
14 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2169
15 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1773
16 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2080
17 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1930
18 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1541
19 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1639
20 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3052
21 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2623
22 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1524
23 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_A17I1034
24 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2445
25 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1783
26 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3232
27 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2502
28 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2914
29 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2007
30 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1762
31 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2805
32 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2755
33 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2518
34 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1843
35 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I2347
36 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I4270
37 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3976
38 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I4074
39 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3808
40 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3802
41 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3791
42 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3875
43 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3896
44 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3755
45 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3742
46 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3709
47 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3659
48 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3274
49 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3574
50 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3475
51 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3614
52 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3276
53 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3250
54 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3384
55 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3465
56 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
E_BI5I3262
57 / 57
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

All-22

D'Marco Farr takes a closer look at the film as he dives into some of his favorite plays from the Los Angeles Rams' first 10 games of the season.

Between the Horns

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones-Drew, & D'Marco Farr discuss what they are thankful for this season as the Los Angeles Rams exit the bye week heading into Thanksgiving. How does the loss of WR Robert Woods and the addition of WR Odell Beckham Jr. change this offense going into Week 12 against the Packers in Green Bay? Also, what is the outlook for the rest of the regular season?

Training Days

See how Director of Rehabilitation, Byron Cunningham, helps Los Angeles Rams players recover and get back on the field after injuries.

Kid Reporter

Cedars-Sinai Kid Reporters Hayes & Maegan interview Los Angeles Rams punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ and safeties ﻿Nick Scott﻿ & ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ about hobbies, Thanksgiving traditions, dream jobs and more.

Rams Revealed with Marquise Copeland

Third-year Los Angeles Rams DL ﻿Marquise Copeland﻿ joins J.B. Long to discuss what it's been like seeing recent game action, in what ways he thinks the team will bounce back from 2 straight losses, and how the team is preparing for a huge showdown against the Packers in Green Bay.

The Teammate Game

Los Angeles P Johnny Hekker quizzes K ﻿Matt Gay﻿ & ﻿Matthew Orzech﻿ on if they know each other's favorite foods, artists & more. The Teammate Game is powered by Microsoft Surface.

Best Mic'd Up moments

Watch and listen to the best moments from Los Angeles Rams players Mic'd Up from the first half of the 2021 season.

Week 12 practice

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

PHOTOS: Rams hold Thanksgiving week practices ahead of Packers matchup at Lambeau Field

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

E_TOW_5054
1 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3293
2 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5583
3 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3716
4 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5739
5 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3614
6 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3404
7 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5150
8 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3379
9 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5665
10 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3223
11 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5428
12 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5161
13 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3465
14 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3578
15 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5292
16 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5779
17 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_5512
18 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3508
19 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5353
20 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3694
21 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3493
22 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_3676
23 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5279
24 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2809
25 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_2442
26 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_4967
27 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2462
28 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2899
29 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2801
30 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_2625
31 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3001
32 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2532
33 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5090
34 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2955
35 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4923
36 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2617
37 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2938
38 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2914
39 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_3729
40 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_2683
41 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2977
42 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2433
43 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3037
44 / 45
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2766
45 / 45
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams have a chance to rest & regroup during their bye week

From Austin Corbett mic'd up to Terrell Burgess shopping for a gameday suit, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Welcoming Odell Beckham Jr. & preparing for Rams vs. 49ers rivalry showdown

From Odell Beckham Jr. arriving in LA to Isaac Bruce's Hall of Fame ring ceremony, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Victory over Texans, acquiring Von Miller & preparing for Rams vs. Titans Sunday Night Football showdown

From Dont'e Deayon Mic' Up to Von Miller joining the Rams, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams victory vs. Lions & now looking to secure a four-game win streak in Week 8 Texans matchup

From Matthew Stafford Mic'd up vs. Lions to Rams Revealed with Dont'e Deayon, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Defense shines in win vs. Giants, Matthew Stafford faces former team in Week 7 Lions matchup & more

From Taylor Rapp's two interceptions vs. Giants to Jordan Fuller Mic'd up, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Sleep Number announces partnership with Los Angeles Rams to help improve performance through proven quality sleep

Relationship with Rams is fourth NFL team partnership for Sleep Number, who is also the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" of the National Football League
news

Rams' updated home gameday COVID-19 policies take effect this week vs. Lions

Here's what you need to know about the Rams' COVID-19 home gameday policies set to take effect this week based on L.A. County's current guidelines. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Getting ready for Week 6 vs. Giants after a mini bye

From Robert Woods Mic'd Up to Jalen Ramsey & the Rams defensive backs group going to an LA Kings game, here are the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Bouncing back with a Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

From winning the Week 5 matchup vs. Seahawks to Aaron Donald breaking the Rams' sack record, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams win vs. Buccaneers & looking ahead to an undefeated NFC West showdown vs. Cardinals

From Jalen Ramsey's Mariachi suit to preparing for Week 4 Rams vs. Cardinals division battle, here are the best storylines of the week.
Advertising