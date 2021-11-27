Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare to face the Packers

Coach McVay Show

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as the team gets back at it after the bye week. Coach gives his thoughts on the loss of ﻿Robert Woods﻿ and what he has seen so far from Odell Beckham Jr. & Von Miller﻿. Also, coach talks about preparing for a winter trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.