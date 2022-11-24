McSwain is a part of different collaboratives like Community Response System of South L.A. and co-chair of the education committee which has been training different agencies in how to do high-dosage tutoring, the recommended method to make up for the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are not a lot of agencies in South L.A. that are doing it, but through those trainings, they are learning about it.

"So to inspire change, on the one hand, it's being an example, but also doing some coordination and actually taking the steps that are needed to make it happen," McSwain said. "Because it's not always enough to just inspire, you know? You actually have to help actualize those things. And whether or not it's you making a donation, or you being on a committee to coordinate some type of activity, (it's about) doing your part. When you think about the Bible, it says, 'One is the hand, one is the foot,' I always think about that, and I share that with people. And I say, 'You have something to offer. Whatever you can, give that. Ad don't worry about what you can't give, just give what you can.'"