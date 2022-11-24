A drive-by shooting near Adams and Crenshaw in South Central Los Angeles claimed the life of Al Wooten Jr. in January 1989. The 35-year-old Wooten's murder was allegedly the result of a gang initiation, and happened a time when drive-by shootings were at a height.
Various community programs, gang sweeps by police and tougher penalties for youths were were implemented to try to counter the violence, but Wooten's mother – Myrtle Faye Rumph – felt those measures would only aggravate already-rebellious young people. Rumph instead proposed something that would keep them busy, empower them and change their attitudes, which led to her opening a youth center named after her son in 1990 in a two-room storefront at 9115 S. Western Ave, according to the center's website.
More than three decades later, housed in six storefront buildings across from its original location, The Wooten Center's mission continues under the guidance of Executive Director Naomi McSwain and many others on the organization's board. McSwain's efforts to further that cause are why she was recently recognized as the Rams' ninth "pLAymaker" honoree.
"My first thought is playmaker, you know, that makes me think of a playbook, you know, with a coach with a playbook out there, having a strategy and a plan and all that," McSwain said. "And it makes me think back to when we first started, in 1990. We had a very simple plan, which is to help keep the kids out of gang violence so that they didn't suffer what my cousin suffered. And so that that was our idea. That was our plan. We've since developed a lot more strategies now, having more kids and being more strategic about the academic enrichment. So I feel like you are recognizing us for that – for the plans that have came to fruition, that grew out of my cousin being killed, just the silver lining."