Inspire change has a different meeting to each co-founder.

Vasquez, born and raised in East L.A. and a self-described "knucklehead" who had "very little direction," said he doesn't know how he made it out of high school. He served 12 years in the Navy, then returned home to coach and do other things in sports, and said he was "troubled," being in the closet and not coming out until later in life. At first, he thought he could just keep it to himself and it wouldn't get recognized by others, but is now embracing it.

"Now, I get to redefine masculinity, and I get to redefine what a gay man looks like, the gay Latino male looks like," Vasquez said. "At the end of the day, if I can help just one person view themselves in a different lens, then that's mic-drop for me. If I can do it in a community? Well then that's even better. If I can start a change across different industries? Well then that's really a life work."

For Toups, inspiring change is figuring out how to activate people who don't traditionally mentor in their community. By doing this, he hopes they feel changed and when they leave their program, they go volunteer elsewhere and build a generation of leaders in their community.