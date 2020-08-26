10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 26 training camp practice

6) At the same time, the offense seemed to capitalize on Donald's absence. During 11-on-11 work, Goff connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp over the middle on what would've been roughly a 20-yard touchdown pass and also completed a short pass to wide receiver Robert Woods for a 2-point conversion.

7) The first-team run defense did a nice job of getting penetration during situational redzone work. One notable play was defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day stopping rookie running back Cam Akers in the backfield for a loss.

8) While it was against the third-team defense, Akers delivered another display of his physicality with the the first-team offense. From near midfield in opponent territory, he broke off what would've been a long run to the right side and ran over the only defensive back who stood in his way. Like we saw during the second practice in pads, Akers is not one to shy away from contact.

9) Rookie offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. saw action with the second-team unit today. This comes after seeing veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth taking the time to mentor Anchrum during yesterday's practice.