10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 26 training camp practice

After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Wednesday, Aug. 26.
1) Saw safety Taylor Rapp (knee) in uniform – pads and helmet included – doing some work off to the side with members of the Rams' athletic training staff. While running back Darrell Henderson (hamstring) didn't have pads and a helmet on, he was also doing the same. Rams head coach Sean McVay said after practice this activity was "a step in the right direction" for both.
2) In a setting that prompted flashbacks to last Saturday's scrimmage, rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson matched up with cornerback Jalen Ramsey twice during one-on-one redzone work. While Ramsey got the best of Jefferson on Saturday, it was Jefferson who won each of those two reps in today's practice.
3) Also similar to last Saturday's scrimmage, Jefferson got reps with both reserves and the first-team offense and was routinely getting open against defensive backs belonging to both groups.
4) Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a veteran's day off. "We needed to give those interior (offensive) lineman a breather," McVay joked.
5) Even on his day off, though, Donald was still active throughout practice by helping defensive line coach Eric Henderson coach the group during drills.
6) At the same time, the offense seemed to capitalize on Donald's absence. During 11-on-11 work, Goff connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp over the middle on what would've been roughly a 20-yard touchdown pass and also completed a short pass to wide receiver Robert Woods for a 2-point conversion.
7) The first-team run defense did a nice job of getting penetration during situational redzone work. One notable play was defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day stopping rookie running back Cam Akers in the backfield for a loss.
8) While it was against the third-team defense, Akers delivered another display of his physicality with the the first-team offense. From near midfield in opponent territory, he broke off what would've been a long run to the right side and ran over the only defensive back who stood in his way. Like we saw during the second practice in pads, Akers is not one to shy away from contact.
9) Rookie offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. saw action with the second-team unit today. This comes after seeing veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth taking the time to mentor Anchrum during yesterday's practice.
10) Kickers Sam Sloman and Lirim Hajrullahu each hit a roughly 40-yard field goal during situational 11-on-11 work. The scenario for both was the end of a drive during the final two minutes of the first half.