10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads

After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Wednesday, Aug. 19.
1) The loudest pop of the pads came during 11-on-11 drills, when cornerback Jalen Ramsey collided with running back and fellow Florida State product Cam Akers. Don't read too much into it, though: It's merely just one Seminole looking after another by helping him get used to the physicality of the NFL. "I think Jalen cares a lot about Cam, and he's welcoming him into the NFL, if you will," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after practice. Ramsey echoed similar sentiments on Twitter afterward, too.
2) The first team offensive line had Joe Noteboom at left guard and Austin Corbett at right guard for the second consecutive day. McVay praised both afterward, saying Noteboom "picked up where he left off" and "looks very comfortable, looks healthy, looks explosive and strong" while complimenting Corbett's positional versatility.
3) The defensive backs continue to make plays. A couple of near-interceptions, but perhaps most impressive was Troy Hill's third-down pass breakup covering Cooper Kupp on a goal-line slant.
4) Baptism by fire for rookie offensive lineman Treymane Anchrum Jr., who went one-on-one against outside linebacker Leonard Floyd at left tackle and later Ogbo Okoronkwo. In fairness, Floyd and Okoronkwo's speed and physicality present a tough test for any offensive lineman, let alone a first-year NFL player.
5) Kickers were put in pressure situations again during team drills, called upon to hypothetical game-winning field goals. Austin MacGinnis and Sam Sloman each converted a pair near the 40-yard line.
6) On days like Wednesday, it is easy to see why offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is as confident as he is in John Wolford. Manning the second team offense against the second team defense, Wolford fired back-to-back touchdown passes to wide receiver Nsimba Webster during 11-on-11 work near the goal line.
7) Taylor Rapp did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day, but McVay later said he's hopeful to get the safety back on the practice field "in the next week or so." This meant that, for the second consecutive day, rookies Jordan Fuller and Terrell Burgess were afforded more opportunities.
8) Besides that hit against Akers, Ramsey had a nice pass breakup against wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the endzone during one-on-one drills.
9) Cornerback Darious Williams, who had an interception during team drills yesterday, continued his impressive play with a pass breakup against wide receiver Robert Woods in one-on-one drills.
10) Rookie running back Cam Akers had a nice moment against the second team defense, displaying patience and vision on a touchdown run to the right during 11-on-11 goal line work. "He's got great natural ability as a runner, I think he sees things," McVay said after practice. "He's got a great feel and tempo to his game."