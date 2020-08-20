10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads

2) The first team offensive line had Joe Noteboom at left guard and Austin Corbett at right guard for the second consecutive day. McVay praised both afterward, saying Noteboom "picked up where he left off" and "looks very comfortable, looks healthy, looks explosive and strong" while complimenting Corbett's positional versatility.

3) The defensive backs continue to make plays. A couple of near-interceptions, but perhaps most impressive was Troy Hill's third-down pass breakup covering Cooper Kupp on a goal-line slant.

4) Baptism by fire for rookie offensive lineman Treymane Anchrum Jr., who went one-on-one against outside linebacker Leonard Floyd at left tackle and later Ogbo Okoronkwo. In fairness, Floyd and Okoronkwo's speed and physicality present a tough test for any offensive lineman, let alone a first-year NFL player.

5) Kickers were put in pressure situations again during team drills, called upon to hypothetical game-winning field goals. Austin MacGinnis and Sam Sloman each converted a pair near the 40-yard line.

6) On days like Wednesday, it is easy to see why offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is as confident as he is in John Wolford. Manning the second team offense against the second team defense, Wolford fired back-to-back touchdown passes to wide receiver Nsimba Webster during 11-on-11 work near the goal line.

7) Taylor Rapp did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day, but McVay later said he's hopeful to get the safety back on the practice field "in the next week or so." This meant that, for the second consecutive day, rookies Jordan Fuller and Terrell Burgess were afforded more opportunities.