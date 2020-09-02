10 Observations from the Rams' Sept. 1 training camp practice

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Tuesday, Sept. 1:

1) Return of the Rapp: Second-year safety Taylor Rapp practiced today, participating in some individual drills and getting some reps during 11-on-11 work. Rams head coach Sean McVay previously told reporters that Rapp would be phased back into practice this week.

2) And Hekker's back too: Punter Johnny Hekker was back on the field after missing the scrimmage due to the birth of he and his wife's second child.

3) Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (leg soreness) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (hamstring) did not participate in today's practice.

4) Early in 11 on 11 work, quarterback Jared Goff found tight end Gerald Everett for a pair of long completions. Everett displaying his capabilities as a reliable downfield target should come as no surprise – through his first three seasons in Los Angeles, he has averaged 11.3 yards per catch.

5) Speaking of receptions, rookie wide receiver Earnest Edwards IV had an impressive one in his own right. Quarterback John Wolford fired a pass over the middle during 11-on-11 work which ended with a finger-tip grab – Edwards literally using his fingers – to keep the ball from hitting the turf.

6) As exciting as those Everett catches were, the nod for play of the day goes to inside linebacker Clay Johnston and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam. During team drills, Johnston batted a Wolford pass into the air which was then corralled by Ebukam for an interception.

7) While the offense and defense competed in 11-on-11 work on one field, kickers Austin MacGinnis, Sam Sloman and Lirim Hajrullahu were working with Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide on the other. In some previous practices, they've put in end-of-drive and other pressure situations during team drills.

8) Another Jalen Ramsey pick, this time against Wolford. Unlike his last interception, Ramsey hauled this one in with both hands and took it to the house too, reaching the endzone himself rather than lateraling the ball to a teammate near the goal line.

9) Among other takeaways created by the defense: A fumbled snap between Wolford and center Brian Allen at the offense's own 1-yard line which was then scooped up by linebacker Troy Reeder.