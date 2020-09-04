10 Observations from the Rams' final 2020 training camp practice

3) While cornerback Troy Hill was in coverage on the aforementioned Kupp catch, he deserves credit for nearly coming away with an interception later in 1-on-1s on a Jared Goff pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee.

4) Today was a veteran rest day for left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

5) No practice for running back Darrell Henderson Jr. today. Henderson participated during the team's stretching warm-up period, then did some rehab work off to the side. McVay said after today's practice that "we're optimistic" about Henderson's Week 1 status, "but until he truly gets out there and is able to really open up and let it go full speed, (it would) be hard for me to say."

6) For proper contact context for the Kupp catch and remaining observations, players wore helmets but no pads today.

7) Wide receiver Josh Reynolds also had an outstanding over-the-shoulder, back-corner-of-the-endzone catch during 1-on-1 drills today.

8) As successful as Reynolds and Kupp were during one-on-one drills, wide receiver Robert Woods arguably looked the sharpest, corralling three straight touchdown catches at one point in the segment.

9) Rookie safety Jordan Fuller had a nice pass breakup on a Goff attempt intended for tight end Gerald Everett. Fuller has also created multiple takeaways in camp, so combined with his performance today, it wasn't surprising to see McVay mention him as one of the rookies who has "continued to shine" in camp.