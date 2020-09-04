10 Observations from the Rams' final 2020 training camp practice

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Thursday, Sept. 3 – the team's final training camp practice.
1) Wide receiver Cooper Kupp returned to practice today and went full-speed. McVay told local media after practice that Kupp "feels great" and that he was never concerned about Kupp's availability for next week's season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
2) If McVay's words to reporters weren't strong enough of an indication, Kupp had a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in the back corner of the endzone during 1-on-1 drills.
3) While cornerback Troy Hill was in coverage on the aforementioned Kupp catch, he deserves credit for nearly coming away with an interception later in 1-on-1s on a Jared Goff pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee.
4) Today was a veteran rest day for left tackle Andrew Whitworth.
5) No practice for running back Darrell Henderson Jr. today. Henderson participated during the team's stretching warm-up period, then did some rehab work off to the side. McVay said after today's practice that "we're optimistic" about Henderson's Week 1 status, "but until he truly gets out there and is able to really open up and let it go full speed, (it would) be hard for me to say."
6) For proper contact context for the Kupp catch and remaining observations, players wore helmets but no pads today.
7) Wide receiver Josh Reynolds also had an outstanding over-the-shoulder, back-corner-of-the-endzone catch during 1-on-1 drills today.
8) As successful as Reynolds and Kupp were during one-on-one drills, wide receiver Robert Woods arguably looked the sharpest, corralling three straight touchdown catches at one point in the segment.
9) Rookie safety Jordan Fuller had a nice pass breakup on a Goff attempt intended for tight end Gerald Everett. Fuller has also created multiple takeaways in camp, so combined with his performance today, it wasn't surprising to see McVay mention him as one of the rookies who has "continued to shine" in camp.
10) Practice ended with various phases of special teams getting work in, including the field goal unit and practicing onside kicks.