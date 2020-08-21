10 Observations from the third practice of the Rams' contact integration period

After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Friday, Aug. 21.

1) Cornerback Jalen Ramsey made an amazing over-the-shoulder interception on a Jared Goff deep pass intended for wide receiver Robert Woods. It was a clutch play, too, coming during a 2-minute drill. Ramsey also had a nice pass breakup during team drills.

2) On the second 2-minute drill series, the defense got the best of the offense again. It nearly ended with another interception too, with cornerback Darious Williams – who has already recorded one pick this week – in the vicinity. Though Wolford was at quarterback this time, the series featured a lot of rotation and substitutions, so it was a good test for him.

3) Rookie safety Jordan Fuller continued a strong week, scooping up a Woods fumble forced by second-year cornerback David Long Jr. during team drills. Shortly thereafter, he broke up a Wolford pass intended for wide receiver Trishton Jackson.

4) Wolford continued to get the majority of the live backup reps, but McVay said this was intentional and that he plans to give rookies Bryce Perkins and Josh Love more opportunities during the scrimmage.

5) On another positive note for Wolford, he had a nice deep completion to rookie wide receiver Earnest Edwards IV against members of the first team defense during 7-on-6 work.

6) Overall, the defense seemed ahead of the offense based on the outcomes of the 2-minute drill, and McVay's post-practice comments to reporters reflected that. "We had a lot of guys that panicked, frankly," McVay said when asked why he was unhappy with the offense. "That's something that will not be tolerated." Chalk it up as teachable moments to learn from.

7) During 7-on-6 work, wide receiver Cooper Kupp made an impressive catch off a Goff pass attempt. Goff fired a ball over the middle that Kupp juggled to keep off the ground and secure it. Both his awareness and the awareness of inside linebackers Micah Kiser and Travin Howard deserve credit, though, as both were in a position to make diving interceptions.