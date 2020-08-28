10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 27 training camp practice

After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Thursday, Aug. 27:

1) Following the team's stretching period, Rams head coach Sean McVay paused practice to address the team about continuing to have important conversations regarding social justice and give players a chance to say what's on their mind. While McVay wanted to keep the specifics "in-house," he said after practice that those types of conversations are "always about being able to connect with our guys, make sure we understand their perspectives and really be able to figure out a way to put some tangible things in place to try and move the needle in the right direction."

2) Rams players wore helmets but no pads today, though this was likely by design. While the current contact integration period that began Aug. 18 encompasses 20 calendar days, the modified Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates a maximum of 14 practices in pads.

3) Safety Taylor Rapp (helmet) and running back Darrell Henderson (no helmet) were once again doing work off to the side.

4) Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each had a veteran's day off, per McVay. This naturally created more opportunities for younger offensive linemen and defensive backs, especially during 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 work.

5) With Whitworth getting a veteran's day off, rookie offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. saw some reps with the first team offensive line during 11-on-11 drills.

6) As for the defensive backs, cornerback Dont'e Deayon, rookie safety Terrell Burgess and cornerback Darious Williams each had some nice moments during 1-on-1 drills. Deayon had a pass breakup against rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson, Williams against wide receiver Robert Woods and Burgess against wide receiver Nsimba Webster.

7) Toe-drag/tap swag. For as much as these observations have discussed Jefferson's separation and footwork, we can't forget about fourth-year wide receiver Cooper Kupp's, either. During 1-on-1 redzone work, Kupp hauled in an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in the back corner of the endzone on a pass from quarterback Jared Goff. Kupp displayed his footwork again during 7-on-7 drills by getting both feet in for a tight back-of-the-endzone touchdown catch on another Goff pass.

8) John Wolford keeps looking sharp. The second-year reserve quarterback had touchdown passes to Webster, Jefferson and rookie wide receiver J.J. Koski during 7-on-7 drills.

9) Lots of near-interceptions. Deayon nearly picked off Goff during 11-on-11 work, and rookie safety Jordan Fuller nearly jumped in front of a Wolford pass for rookie wide receiver Trishton Jackson during the same period. In 7-on-7 work, inside linebacker Micah Kiser nearly intercepted a Goff pass that turned into a touchdown to tight end Gerald Everett. In fairness to the offense, this anticipation from the defense shouldn't be surprising since they've been going against the same offense for two weeks. Meanwhile, the offense is practicing against a new defense after seeing the same one in practice for three years.