10 Observations from the Rams' Aug. 25 training camp practice

After each practice of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, Rams staff writer Stu Jackson will share 10 observations from the session. Here are his notes from Tuesday, Aug. 25.

1) Another clutch play from cornerback Jalen Ramsey in training camp. The former Florida State star nabbed a one-handed interception off a Jared Goff pass intended for rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson in the endzone and ran it all the way back, tossing the ball to defensive tackle Aaron Donald just before the goal line. Donald then somersaulted into the endzone to celebrate.

2) Speaking of Jefferson, he picked up where he left off from Saturday's scrimmage, getting more reps with the first team offense. He made a nice play during the 2-minute drill portion of practice, hauling in a first down catch from Goff inside the 15 after Goff escaped pressure in the pocket.

3) Goff's ability to maneuver a collapsing pocket is something he has been working in practice with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, today included.

4) Defensive back Nick Scott had another strong moment in practice today, recording an interception during 11-on-11 drills on a John Wolford pass attempt. Unofficially, it's his second takeaway of training camp after posting a forced fumble last week.

5) Practice ended with another takeaway by the secondary, as rookie defensive back Tyrique McGhee intercepted a pass in the endzone on the ensuing series after Ramsey's pick. It was the group's fourth overall – in addition to Ramsey, McGhee and Scott's picks, cornerback Adonis Alexander had a fumble recovery at the end of 11-on-11 drills.

6) On a positive note for the offense, Goff and wide receiver Robert Woods were clicking during earlier portions of 11-on-11 work. The two connected for a pair of completions into tight windows, giving Goff enough confidence to try a deep sideline pass to Woods with Ramsey in coverage, though the pass fell incomplete.

7) Overall, it was a good day for the defensive reserves, as indicated by takeaways from Scott, Alexander and McGhee.

8) As some of the observations may indicate, Wolford got quite a bit of work during 11-on-11 drills against starters and reserves. It makes sense, though, as O'Connell said earlier this month that he will get a lot of those types of opportunities.

9) Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis showed off the length of his 6-foot-5 frame, breaking up a Goff pass near the line of scrimmage. during 11-on-11 work.