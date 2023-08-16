10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders: Tre Tomlinson tested at outside CB, Tutu Atwell making plays, and more

4) Tutu making plays: Wide receiver Tutu Atwell had a couple of impressive catches during Wednesday's practice, hauling in a deep ball from quarterback Matthew Stafford near the sideline and also connecting with Stafford on contested catch in traffic off a play-action fake.

5) Byron bringing the heat: The were a few instances of rookie outside linebacker Byron Young putting his speed on display and generating pressure against the Raiders offensive line and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

6) Jones making his presence felt: It was hard to miss Rams linebacker Ernest Jones, especially during 11-on-11 drills. At one point, he blew up a Raiders run play to the outside. Shortly thereafter, he charged up the middle for another run stop. He also got very good pressure on Garoppolo, but Garopollo – who, like all quarterbacks, was wearing a red non-contact jersey – got the ball out just in time to deliver a deep completion down the left sideline to Adams.

7) Ahkello says hello: Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon during 11-on-11 had a strong pass breakup on a Garoppolo pass intended for Adams.

8) Rookies team up for stop: In 11-on-11, defensive end Desjuan Johnson brought the pressure on Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, and defensive back Tanner Ingle quickly took advantage with a timely pass breakup that got the Rams defense fired up.

9) More pressure: Nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Michael Hoecht worked together to generate pressure on Garoppolo that would've resulted in a sack.

10) Akers, Crosby removed from practice: McVay didn't see what happened between Rams running back Cam Akers and Raiders outside linebacker Max Crosby during one part of 11-on-11, but the altercation after a play resulted in both being removed from practice before it finished – Crosby returning to the Raiders sideline and Akers going back into the Rams' facility. McVay said that's the rule if that happens.

"If you're involved in it, you know, we're just kind of no tolerance," McVay said.