Connections from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs making plays: 10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Bengals

CINCINNATI – The Rams and Bengals convened on Wednesday for the first of two joint practices this week, which featured impressive passes from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs' playmaking on display and more.
Here are 10 observations from the session:
1) Emphasis on "thud" tackling: Taking an approach the Rams have traditionally employed for training camp practice Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters prior to Wednesday's practice that there would be no tackling, but still an emphasis on physicality. This meant each team's quarterbacks being the customary red non-contact jerseys.
2) Stafford and Kupp's familiar chemistry on display: In what felt like Super Bowl LVI deja vu, quarterback Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp near the corner of the endzone for a touchdown during redzone 7-on-7. Shortly after that play, Stafford Kupp again near the opposite corner of the endzone for another touchdown.
3) Robinson II's contested catch ability showing up in redzone: Continuing a familiar sight in camp, wide receiver Allen Robinson II made an impressive contested catch near the corner of the endzone during redzone 7-on-7.
4) Ramsey rises: In one of the more impressive plays of the day, defensive back Jalen Ramsey making a leaping pass breakup on a Joe Burrow pass in 11-on-11.
5) Young defensive backs showing up again: Russ Yeast had an interception against Bengals quarterback Jake Browning in 11-on-11 team drills, and Cobie Durant later made an impressive one by extending his arm to deflect a Joe Burrow pass intended for Hayden Hurst.
6) One more Stafford-Kupp connection: Stafford also had another impressive touchdown throw during 7-on-7, threading the needle through the middle of the Bengals defense to find Kupp in the back of the endzone for a toe-tap catch by Kupp.
7) Tutu time: Wide receiver Tutu Atwell hauled in a deep ball from Stafford down the left sideline in 11-on-11, doing a great job of tracking the ball to make the over-the-shoulder catch. While there were a couple other attempts
8) McCutcheon maximizing opportunities: Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon continued to show what's been on display through the first two preseason games, making an impressive contested touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone.
9) Nice moment, Part I: In between reps during one segment, a handful of Rams players who played with Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen when was on the Rams' roster walked up and said hi to him.
10) Nice moment, Part II: Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas did the same with the Rams players and coaches he was familiar with later in practice.