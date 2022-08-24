Connections from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs making plays: 10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Bengals

1) Emphasis on "thud" tackling: Taking an approach the Rams have traditionally employed for training camp practice Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters prior to Wednesday's practice that there would be no tackling, but still an emphasis on physicality. This meant each team's quarterbacks being the customary red non-contact jerseys.

2) Stafford and Kupp's familiar chemistry on display: In what felt like Super Bowl LVI deja vu, quarterback Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp near the corner of the endzone for a touchdown during redzone 7-on-7. Shortly after that play, Stafford Kupp again near the opposite corner of the endzone for another touchdown.

3) Robinson II's contested catch ability showing up in redzone: Continuing a familiar sight in camp, wide receiver Allen Robinson II made an impressive contested catch near the corner of the endzone during redzone 7-on-7.