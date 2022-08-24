Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Connections from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs making plays: 10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Bengals

Aug 24, 2022 at 04:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – The Rams and Bengals convened on Wednesday for the first of two joint practices this week, which featured impressive passes from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs' playmaking on display and more.

Here are 10 observations from the session:

220824_10Observations_16x9

1) Emphasis on "thud" tackling: Taking an approach the Rams have traditionally employed for training camp practice Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters prior to Wednesday's practice that there would be no tackling, but still an emphasis on physicality. This meant each team's quarterbacks being the customary red non-contact jerseys.

2) Stafford and Kupp's familiar chemistry on display: In what felt like Super Bowl LVI deja vu, quarterback Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp near the corner of the endzone for a touchdown during redzone 7-on-7. Shortly after that play, Stafford Kupp again near the opposite corner of the endzone for another touchdown.

3) Robinson II's contested catch ability showing up in redzone: Continuing a familiar sight in camp, wide receiver Allen Robinson II made an impressive contested catch near the corner of the endzone during redzone 7-on-7.

4) Ramsey rises: In one of the more impressive plays of the day, defensive back Jalen Ramsey making a leaping pass breakup on a Joe Burrow pass in 11-on-11.

Related Links

5) Young defensive backs showing up again: Russ Yeast had an interception against Bengals quarterback Jake Browning in 11-on-11 team drills, and Cobie Durant later made an impressive one by extending his arm to deflect a Joe Burrow pass intended for Hayden Hurst.

6) One more Stafford-Kupp connection: Stafford also had another impressive touchdown throw during 7-on-7, threading the needle through the middle of the Bengals defense to find Kupp in the back of the endzone for a toe-tap catch by Kupp.

7) Tutu time: Wide receiver Tutu Atwell hauled in a deep ball from Stafford down the left sideline in 11-on-11, doing a great job of tracking the ball to make the over-the-shoulder catch. While there were a couple other attempts

8) McCutcheon maximizing opportunities: Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon continued to show what's been on display through the first two preseason games, making an impressive contested touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone.

9) Nice moment, Part I: In between reps during one segment, a handful of Rams players who played with Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen when was on the Rams' roster walked up and said hi to him.

10) Nice moment, Part II: Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas did the same with the Rams players and coaches he was familiar with later in practice.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to first joint practice with Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey following the team's first joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

Receptor de los Rams Jacob Harris: "Solamente estar de vuelta con mi rodilla sana, no podría pedir nada mejor"

El receptor abierto de los Rams, Jacob Harris, regresó a la acción de juego en vivo contra los Texans el viernes pasado.

news

Resumen de novatos de los Rams | Semana 2 de la pretemporada

Resumiendo las actuaciones de los novatos del draft 2022 de los Rams en el segundo juego de pretemporada.

news

First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati to take on Bengals in 2022 preseason finale

Previewing Saturday's Preseason Week 3 game between the Rams and the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

news

McVay looking forward to Rams getting "good work" in with Bengals in joint practices

Rams head coach Sean McVay looks ahead to the joint practices with the Bengals in Cincinnati later this week.

news

Jacob Harris: "Just being back out there with my knee, I couldn't have asked for anything better"

Rams wide receiver Jacob Harris returned to live game action against the Texans last Friday.

news

Matthew Stafford is No. 27 on NFL Top 100

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford lands at No. 27 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Bobby Wagner is No. 29 on NFL Top 100

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner lands at No. 29 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

news

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 2

Reviewing how the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 draft picks fared in Friday night's preseason game against the Houston Texans.

news

Best of Coach Cam from Rams-Texans

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' appearances on the Coach Cam segment of ABC7's Rams-Texans preseason broadcast.

news

McVay: Logan Bruss out for season after sustaining torn ACL and MCL vs. Texans; Daniel Hardy needs procedure to fix high ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on offensive guard Logan Bruss and outside linebacker Daniel Hardy coming out of Friday night's preseason game against the Texans.

Advertising