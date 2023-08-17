10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders: Aaron Donald in action, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua making plays, and more

1) Donald back: After taking a rest day for the first joint practice on Wednesday, Donald was back in action on Thursday. He made his presence felt on a couple run stops in the backfield and also caused pressure on the interior that allowed defensive back Robert Rochell to break up Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's pass over the middle during team drills.

2) Havenstein leaves practice with neck stinger: Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein walked off the field during team drills and did not participate in the rest of practice after sustaining what head coach Sean McVay said was a stinger in his neck, based on the early prognosis. "I think he's ok," McVay said after practice.

3) Extensive time at right tackle for Bruss during 11-on-11: With Havenstein sidelined for the rest of practice, second-year offensive lineman Logan Bruss took his place at right tackle. It was valuable experience for Bruss, who was often going up against one of the NFL's top pass-rushers in Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"When Rob went down, he had to step in, and you're going against one of the premier players in this league," McVay said, referring to Crosby. "And so I think there's some things that, you know, he's continuing to gain confidence, there's certain things that he's done at a high level, and there's things that we want to continue to see more consistency. So it's like anything else, you just got to continue to work at it."

4) Rochell coverage in 1-on-1: Defensive back Robert Rochell had a nice rep against Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, as Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't complete the pass intended for Meyers in the corner of the endzone thanks to Rochell's coverage.

5) Tomlinson coverage in 1-on-1 and 11-on-11: Defensive back Tre Tomlinson also had a nice rep in 1-on-1s, breaking up a pass by Raiders quarterback Bryan Hoyer near the corner of the endzone that was intended for wide receiver Isaiah Zuber. In one rep during 11-on-11, he broke up deep pass by Garoppolo.