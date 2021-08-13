"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton

Coleman: I'm a pretty big geek. I like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. Marvel stuff, I kind of dive in on those like if I find a cool science-fiction thing or story that I just love. I go all in. That's another hobby of mine too, I like to know everything about a story. I don't know what it is that draws me to it, but as a kid, I always love superheroes. I always think it's cool to be able to take yourself out of reality and just to go into something else.