10 things with Johnny Hekker

Johnny: Yeah. That's pretty true. Misconception is, I think, that we get picked on. I think some places the specialists get picked on, but here we're pretty well respected. But we've also been together for eight years. So, we've earned some respect around here. We're not getting picked on because we're specialists. People like us around here, which is fun.

Johnny: Yeah, it's definitely a connection and a confidence in each other you have to have. Like, Greg has to trust me to get the ball down, and have it the way he wants it. I have to trust Jake to give me the laces around, like straight ahead. His snap has got to be on point, his protection and punt protection has to be great. His communication. Yes, there's a lot of co-dependence in special teams with us three, and yeah, it's been incredible to have the same three guys for eight years. The same special teams coach. And as tight as we are on the field, we're probably 10 times tighter off of it.