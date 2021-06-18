Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker ﻿Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.

Jun 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM
IMG_6708
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

RAMS2020_10Things_Young(16x9)

1. Good morning

Sarina: Morning or night person?

Kenny: A little bit more of a morning person. I love to start my mornings when it allows me to set my mood for the day. It allows me to set my energy for the day and allows me to attack what I need to attack. It's quiet. Everybody's sleeping. So, I have some time to write and to plan.

2. Dish it out

Sarina: Best thing to eat to start the day?

Kenny: A great breakfast for me is peanut butter on toast, wheat. Then cut bananas over the top. Have a side of maple brown sugar oatmeal with strawberries and blueberries. Add some honey on the top.

3. My dawg… dog

Sarina: I see your dog Rocco sitting next to you, what kind of dog is he?

Kenny: Cane Corso. 9 months old.

E_TOWL1182
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

4. Seeing Green

Sarina: Most played song in your music library?

Kenny: Seeing Green with Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne.

5. Family funds

Sarina: What was the last thing you splurged on?

Kenny: I bought clothes for the family.

E_TOWL07121

6. Tackle Young

Sarina: I know you've been working on your foundation Tackle Young. Why start something like this and why is it important to you?

Kenny: I started the Tackle Young foundation because the simple fact that I'm from a community that helped raise me from different sorts of people outside of my family. That's helped guide me to where I'm at today. Whether it be working at my character, how I perform, how I treat people…that comes from Louisiana, so I want to give back. So, for me, "Tackle Young" stands for tackle youth early. Maybe they need some financial literacy lessons on savings. Maybe they need a football camp…whatever it may be, maybe it's books! I've donated over 400 books to kids in first to third grade in Watts. Man, I'm so glad I did that because somebody said, 70% of kids there just don't have the advantage of the reading comprehension that they need.

7. Plan ahead

Sarina: With all the financial literacy you've been doing with your foundation, what's the best way to save money?

Kenny: Best way to save money is if you want to save, save with a plan.

8. The last 42

Sarina: An interesting factoid about you, you are apparently the last player in any sport to wear 42 at UCLA. Your alma mater retired Jackie Robinson's number at the school. How does it make if you're the last person to wear 42 at UCLA?

Kenny: You have some unreal moments as an athlete in your life. Honestly, I didn't realize the magnitude of it, but now that I get to look back at it, man, I'm so glad that I made the sacrifices of not going out, not eating bad food, taking care of my body, getting rest, going to school, and being really locked. Jim Mora told me after my sophomore year 'Hey, I got some good news and some bad news for you', so bad news is about to retire 42. The good news is, I made sure you could wear it for the rest of your career.' I said it's so dope. I've tried my best to put that jersey in a better place than I found it. I have tremendous respect for Jackie for doing what he did for playing four sports and for being a scholar at UCLA.

9. Keep it casual

Sarina: You're one of the more fashionable guys on the team. When you walk into a clothing store., where do your eyes go first?

Kenny: The hoodies.

E_TOWL0143
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

10. Happy Father's Day

Sarina: Anything you want to say this Father's Day? I know your father passed in 2018.

Kenny: Your spirit lives on forever. Even though my dad's life ended in the physical sense, I don't think he's ever died. I think that he was meant to pass the baton, at an early age to me, meaning me be responsible for the family and all of his worries and stuff that he had. I strongly feel like dad is somehow living through me right now. Honestly, [he would say] I like the way my son does it. Why? Because the energy. The drive of everything that I bring to sports, work whatever it is…that's my dad. My dad was an outstanding guy. He always enjoyed work. He always enjoyed people. Always enjoyed his own company. I think dad is very proud of me leading the charge of my family. He didn't do sports, but as far as taking care of family, I think I'm doing that. I don't know who would do that if he wasn't here, or if I wasn't here so, his spirit does live on.

Related Content

news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies. 
news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.  
news

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.  
news

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.   
news

'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, wide receiver Van Jefferson shares his thoughts on how he gets pumped up for games, Greece and the best show on the planet. 
news

I chewed a toothpick like JuJu Hughes and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat a day? How does Taylor Rapp burn 10,000 calories in one workout? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. For this piece, she chewed on a toothpick like JuJu Hughes. 
news

Soak it all in | 10 things with Matthew Stafford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback, Matthew Stafford talks about Sean McVay's energy, being a girl dad and playing in the same city as his buddy Clayton Kershaw.
news

DBs who score points, Troy Hill | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, cornerback Troy Hill gives us his favorite defensive touchdown this season, who is the best dressed Ram, and why he's such a sweet guy.
news

Which teammate would Tyler Higbee trade places with? | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end Tyler Higbee shares his thoughts on controversial pizza toppings, cat-sized giraffes and winning games in multiple ways.
news

Darrell Henderson talks pregame rituals, hot wings, and Call of Duty | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, running back, Darrell Henderson talks about his love for the oline, his musts before games and hot wings. 
news

Michael Brockers picks his ideal dodgeball team | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, Michael Brockers shares his thoughts on playing with Aaron Donald, why he started his own foundation and his laugh. 
Advertising