Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young 

Kenny: Your spirit lives on forever. Even though my dad's life ended in the physical sense, I don't think he's ever died. I think that he was meant to pass the baton, at an early age to me, meaning me be responsible for the family and all of his worries and stuff that he had. I strongly feel like dad is somehow living through me right now. Honestly, [he would say] I like the way my son does it. Why? Because the energy. The drive of everything that I bring to sports, work whatever it is…that's my dad. My dad was an outstanding guy. He always enjoyed work. He always enjoyed people. Always enjoyed his own company. I think dad is very proud of me leading the charge of my family. He didn't do sports, but as far as taking care of family, I think I'm doing that. I don't know who would do that if he wasn't here, or if I wasn't here so, his spirit does live on.