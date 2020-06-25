2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement rescheduled to August 2021

Rams legend Isaac Bruce and the rest of his Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020 classmates will have to wait until next year to be officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced that this year's enshrinement week festivities have been postponed to August 5-9, 2021 as a public health precaution in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Hall of Fame preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers has been canceled and will instead be played on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

"The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority," David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement posted to the organization's website. "The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans 'Twice the Fun in '21.'"

Fans may keep their tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame Game to ensure their seats for the matchup in 2021 at the same price, or they can apply for a refund. Fans who keep their tickets also will receive a 25 percent discount on Hall of Fame merchandise purchased prior to March 31, 2021 and a chance to upgrade seat locations (if available).

Fans who keep their tickets for the Enshrinement of the Centennial Class of 2020 will hold those seats, and they also will be included in the presale opportunity for tickets for the Enshrinement honoring the Class of 2021. Each class will have their own separate enshrinement ceremony.

Fans who want a refund on their ticket purchases have until Friday July 31 to submit their requests. The refund policy, an online form for submissions and answers to other questions will be posted Monday, June 29 at www.profootballhof.com/2020ticketoptions/.

"We believe postponing Enshrinement Week events in 2020 is the right way to honor our Enshrinees and their families properly, along with the other living Gold Jackets who want to come to Canton for this celebration," Baker said. "We also believe next year promises to be the greatest gathering in football ever."