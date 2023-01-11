Checking in on the Rams' 2022 Draft Class, end-of-season edition

Durant played in the Rams' first two games of the season prior to sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 2 that sidelined him for the Rams' next four games. Upon returning from injury, he contributed exclusively on special teams from Weeks 8-12 before seeing snaps on defense again as Los Angeles' secondary dealt with injuries. Durant's strong second half of the 2022 season was highlighted by a two-interception performance against the Broncos which included his first career pick-six.