READ: Rams trade picks 207, 251 and 252 to Eagles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams moved up on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Originally scheduled to not be on the clock until pick 207 in the sixth round, the Rams sent that selection, along with picks 251 and 252, to the Eagles in exchange for the 197th pick.
The trade leaves pick 232 as Los Angeles' only other scheduled selection to make on the final day of this year's draft.
Los Angeles' 2026 draft class so far includes Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (13th overall, first round), Ohio State tight end Max Klare (61st overall, second round) and Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (93rd overall, third round).