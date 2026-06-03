Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

2025 recap

For a Mahomes-led team that became known for late-game heroics, Kansas City was 1-9 in one-score games last year. The atypical offensive inconsistency can't be pinned on Mahomes' late-season knee injury; the Chiefs also were without top wide receiver Rashee Rice for six games due to a suspension. Plus, injuries to key contributors derailed a 6-6 start – namely season-ending injuries to both of their starting offensive tackles in Week 13 against the Cowboys, then subsequent injuries to their backups as well.

Those issues were compounded by Kansas City's defense also uncharacteristically struggled in end-of-game moments. All told, it contributed to the end of a streak of 10 consecutive seasons qualifying for the playoffs.

Key changes

The Chiefs lost two of their starting cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, both going to the Rams via trade and free agency respectively, filling the void left in part by trading up from No. 9 overall to No. 6 overall in this year's draft to select LSU's Mansoor Delane.

Walker signed a three-year deal to improve the league's No. 25 rushing offense last season.

Head coach

Reid is entering his 14th season as head coach of the Chiefs and 28th overall as an NFL head coach. In Kansas City, he has compiled a 149-64 regular season record and 18-8 playoff record, with three Super Bowl titles and five AFC Championships.

What to watch for

A healthier Chiefs offense