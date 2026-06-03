Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be looking ahead to select games and opponents on the team's 2026 schedule.
This year's series continues with an advance look at the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Rams will host on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 3 at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).
Although last year was an uncharacteristically challenging one for Kansas City – its 6-11 regular season record marked only the second time since Andy Reid became head coach in 2013 that it failed to win at least 10 games, and by extension reach the playoffs – it reloaded by signing Super Bowl LX MVP and former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce, one of the most accomplished all-time at his position – returns as well, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues rehabbing his torn ACL sustained back on Dec. 14.
Add in 11-year veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones, who remains one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, and the Chiefs make for a fascinating late-season opponent.
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2025 recap
For a Mahomes-led team that became known for late-game heroics, Kansas City was 1-9 in one-score games last year. The atypical offensive inconsistency can't be pinned on Mahomes' late-season knee injury; the Chiefs also were without top wide receiver Rashee Rice for six games due to a suspension. Plus, injuries to key contributors derailed a 6-6 start – namely season-ending injuries to both of their starting offensive tackles in Week 13 against the Cowboys, then subsequent injuries to their backups as well.
Those issues were compounded by Kansas City's defense also uncharacteristically struggled in end-of-game moments. All told, it contributed to the end of a streak of 10 consecutive seasons qualifying for the playoffs.
Key changes
The Chiefs lost two of their starting cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, both going to the Rams via trade and free agency respectively, filling the void left in part by trading up from No. 9 overall to No. 6 overall in this year's draft to select LSU's Mansoor Delane.
Walker signed a three-year deal to improve the league's No. 25 rushing offense last season.
Head coach
Reid is entering his 14th season as head coach of the Chiefs and 28th overall as an NFL head coach. In Kansas City, he has compiled a 149-64 regular season record and 18-8 playoff record, with three Super Bowl titles and five AFC Championships.
What to watch for
A healthier Chiefs offense
The challenges that unit faced have already been laid out by this point. Assuming it returns to its clutch roots, and also factoring in the addition of Walker and what Kelce still has left, it will be interesting to see what this offense looks like in early December.
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2026 season. Take a look through photos their matchups throughout the years.