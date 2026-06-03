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Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

Jun 03, 2026 at 11:16 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be looking ahead to select games and opponents on the team's 2026 schedule.

This year's series continues with an advance look at the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Rams will host on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 3 at SoFi Stadium in Week 13 (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video).

Although last year was an uncharacteristically challenging one for Kansas City – its 6-11 regular season record marked only the second time since Andy Reid became head coach in 2013 that it failed to win at least 10 games, and by extension reach the playoffs – it reloaded by signing Super Bowl LX MVP and former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce, one of the most accomplished all-time at his position – returns as well, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues rehabbing his torn ACL sustained back on Dec. 14.

Add in 11-year veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones, who remains one of the best interior pass rushers in the league, and the Chiefs make for a fascinating late-season opponent.

Click here to purchase tickets to Rams-Chiefs; click here to explore suites.

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2025 recap

For a Mahomes-led team that became known for late-game heroics, Kansas City was 1-9 in one-score games last year. The atypical offensive inconsistency can't be pinned on Mahomes' late-season knee injury; the Chiefs also were without top wide receiver Rashee Rice for six games due to a suspension. Plus, injuries to key contributors derailed a 6-6 start – namely season-ending injuries to both of their starting offensive tackles in Week 13 against the Cowboys, then subsequent injuries to their backups as well.

Those issues were compounded by Kansas City's defense also uncharacteristically struggled in end-of-game moments. All told, it contributed to the end of a streak of 10 consecutive seasons qualifying for the playoffs.

Key changes

The Chiefs lost two of their starting cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, both going to the Rams via trade and free agency respectively, filling the void left in part by trading up from No. 9 overall to No. 6 overall in this year's draft to select LSU's Mansoor Delane.

Walker signed a three-year deal to improve the league's No. 25 rushing offense last season.

Head coach

Reid is entering his 14th season as head coach of the Chiefs and 28th overall as an NFL head coach. In Kansas City, he has compiled a 149-64 regular season record and 18-8 playoff record, with three Super Bowl titles and five AFC Championships.

What to watch for

A healthier Chiefs offense

The challenges that unit faced have already been laid out by this point. Assuming it returns to its clutch roots, and also factoring in the addition of Walker and what Kelce still has left, it will be interesting to see what this offense looks like in early December.

Related Links

THROWBACK PHOTOS: Rams vs. Chiefs through the years

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2026 season. Take a look through photos their matchups throughout the years.

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, right, runs the ball while under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, left, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against in Los Angeles. With Case Keenum and Blaine Gabbert set as starting quarterbacks, Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand for the anthem getting more public acceptance and the Rams mostly settled into their new home, much of the focus when the teams open the season on Monday night will be on the running backs.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)
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FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, right, runs the ball while under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson, left, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against in Los Angeles. With Case Keenum and Blaine Gabbert set as starting quarterbacks, Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand for the anthem getting more public acceptance and the Rams mostly settled into their new home, much of the focus when the teams open the season on Monday night will be on the running backs.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

Ryan Kang
Kansas City Chiefs' Jonathan Quinn sets to pass as he is pressured by St. Louis Rams' Chris Claiborne during the first quarter of a preseason game Friday, Sept. 2, 2005, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
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Kansas City Chiefs' Jonathan Quinn sets to pass as he is pressured by St. Louis Rams' Chris Claiborne during the first quarter of a preseason game Friday, Sept. 2, 2005, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

St. Louis Rams Orlando Pace sees his first action as he blocks Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end Pellom McDaniels in the third quarter Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 at the TWA Dome in St. Louis. Pace signed only last Friday after missing all of training camp. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
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St. Louis Rams Orlando Pace sees his first action as he blocks Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end Pellom McDaniels in the third quarter Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 at the TWA Dome in St. Louis. Pace signed only last Friday after missing all of training camp. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

TOM GANNAM/1997 AP
"ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 30: Quinton Culberson #53 of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 30, 2007 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 30: Quinton Culberson #53 of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 30, 2007 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G Newman Lowrance/2007 G. Newman Lowrance
"KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 28: Lance Ball #44 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 28, 2008 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 28: Lance Ball #44 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 28, 2008 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G Newman Lowrance/2008 G. Newman Lowrance
St. Louis tight end Ernie Conwell, center, gets wrapped up by Kansas City's Eric Warfield, left, and Lew Bush, right, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002, during the second half of Kansas City's 49-10 victory at Arrowhead, Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Dick Whipple).
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St. Louis tight end Ernie Conwell, center, gets wrapped up by Kansas City's Eric Warfield, left, and Lew Bush, right, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002, during the second half of Kansas City's 49-10 victory at Arrowhead, Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Dick Whipple).

"KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 26: Tony Fisher #30 fights off tacklers during preseason action between the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on August 26, 2006. The Chiefs won 16-12. (Photo By G. Newman Lowrance/WireImage)"
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"KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 26: Tony Fisher #30 fights off tacklers during preseason action between the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on August 26, 2006. The Chiefs won 16-12. (Photo By G. Newman Lowrance/WireImage)"

G. Newman Lowrance/G. Newman Lowrance/WireImage.com
"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: Daniel Fells #46 of the St. Louis Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: Daniel Fells #46 of the St. Louis Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2009 G. Newman Lowrance
"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: Quincy Butler #36 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a 28-yard interception for a touchdown during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: Quincy Butler #36 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a 28-yard interception for a touchdown during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2009 G. Newman Lowrance
Running back Curt Warner (c) from the L.A. Rams tries to break through defense of the Kansas City Chiefs during the American Football Game L.A. Rams Vs Kansas City Chiefs in West Berlin?s Olympic Stadium on Saturday, August 11, 1990. (AP Photo/Peter Anfrews)
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Running back Curt Warner (c) from the L.A. Rams tries to break through defense of the Kansas City Chiefs during the American Football Game L.A. Rams Vs Kansas City Chiefs in West Berlin?s Olympic Stadium on Saturday, August 11, 1990. (AP Photo/Peter Anfrews)

"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: Derek Stanley #19 of the St. Louis Rams looks back for the ball during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: Derek Stanley #19 of the St. Louis Rams looks back for the ball during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2009 G. Newman Lowrance
"Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage during a NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 14-10. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage during a NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 14-10. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"Josh Hull of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle on Jackie Battle of the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 14-10. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"Josh Hull of the St. Louis Rams makes a tackle on Jackie Battle of the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 14-10. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"Eugene Sims of the St. Louis Rams gets set for a play during a NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 14-10. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"Eugene Sims of the St. Louis Rams gets set for a play during a NFL preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26, 2011 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 14-10. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: K.C. Asiodu #56, Quincy Butler #36 and defensive players of the St. Louis Rams combine to make a tackle during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"ST. LOUIS - SEPTEMBER 3: K.C. Asiodu #56, Quincy Butler #36 and defensive players of the St. Louis Rams combine to make a tackle during a preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 3, 2009 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. The Rams won 17-9. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2009 G. Newman Lowrance
"ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 19: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Edward Jones Dome on December 19, 2010 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Rams 27-13. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 19: Steven Jackson #39 of the St. Louis Rams runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Edward Jones Dome on December 19, 2010 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Rams 27-13. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2010 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Jeff Curry/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Jeff Curry/St. Louis Rams)"

Jeff Curry/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams Daryl Richardson runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL preseason week 2 football game on Saturday, August 18, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 31-17. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams Daryl Richardson runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL preseason week 2 football game on Saturday, August 18, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 31-17. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Jeff Curry/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Jeff Curry/St. Louis Rams)"

Jeff Curry/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams tackle Jake Long during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams tackle Jake Long during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL preseason week 2 football game on Saturday, August 18, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 31-17. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
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"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL preseason week 2 football game on Saturday, August 18, 2012 in St. Louis. The Rams won the game 31-17. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams center Tim Barnes during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams center Tim Barnes during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams during a NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game, 34-7. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Center (61) Tim Barnes of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Center (61) Tim Barnes of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (10) Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (10) Pharoh Cooper of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Matt Longacre #96 during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Matt Longacre #96 during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
"St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
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"St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2015 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Cornerback (32) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (32) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown #39 during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown #39 during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager #54 during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bryce Hager #54 during the NFL preseason week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the Rams 21-20 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL preseason game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jeff Spaur/Jeff Spaur
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
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Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
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