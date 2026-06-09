OC Nate Scheelhaase appreciates 'rare' opportunity to be elevated by same organization, eager to continue growth and development as coach

"It's rare to be able to move up in the profession as far as responsibilities go and do that in one place," Scheelhaase said after Monday's OTA. "So, to continue to learn alongside Sean, alongside the staff and to continue to work with these players. It was cool and again, the transition as far as getting our players back and what that then looks like. It's a lot of the same as adding value to what we're trying to do every day, trying to help in any way possible. Certainly, roles and responsibilities look a little bit different, but same mentality."

When Scheelhaase arrived in Los Angeles as offensive assistant and passing game specialist two years ago, much of his first time being around McVay and the Rams' environment was spent learning, especially how things worked. He developed those diligent habits so that he was prepared to eventually add value. At this year's NFL Annual League Meeting in Arizona, LaFleur said Scheelhaase sat in with him and McVay on a few game planning meetings and similar, and also praised Scheelhaase for his tireless work ethic, efficient note taking and the way he studies the league at large.

"So, I felt like every day, I was putting my nose down, going to work, listening to the coaches coach, listening to how things were taught, trying to be as disciplined as I could with my note-taking and reviewing and studying. To be able to find a way to then add value at some point," Scheelhaase said. "It took a lot of learning, not only here with what we did but just the landscape of the league in general and being able to transition to that second year and feel like I had at least a good foundation that was set. To be able to dive into some spaces that I felt like I could provide value and even learn and grow in different ways. Being here, it is a great place to just learn to ask questions, to hear things taught in a way that you feel like really makes an impact for our players and certainly for what we're trying to do as an offense, defense and special teams. Hearing Sean and how he's done offense for as long as he's done it, it's a pretty cool thing."

Besides applying that work ethic, Scheelhaase will also approach his role just as he and others on the Rams staff have done: leadership through relationships.

"I think having that nose down, go to work mentality and finding a way to make an impact has always been a calling card of mine," Scheelhaase said. "I've learned that from the people that I've been around. Spending six years with (former head coach) Matt Campbell at Iowa State was largely impactful to who I am as a coach. Obviously, the last two years here with Sean being able to learn what it looks like at this level, to be able to do it with that sustained excellence over a number of years, that's been huge as well. Those two have been impactful. Relationships and hard work, those are my calling cards of what I got and being able to do it in a place like this, you feel like you get to lead out of your true self in that way."

Historically, being in this role on McVay's staff has quickly led to bigger opportunities, whether that be head coach or play-calling offensive coordinator. Each of McVay's previous four offensive coordinators are now head coaches between Mike and brother Matt LaFleur (Packers) and Kevin O'Connell (Vikings), while Liam Coen spent one season as play-calling offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers before becoming the Jaguars' head coach.

Scheelhaase could be next in line, having reportedly received interest from five NFL teams to interview for their openings in January. However, "it's not hard at all" for him to not think ahead about those potential opportunities, he said, because he knows how much work is in front of him, and how easily looking too far ahead would cause him to fall behind on his current duties.

He knows the responsibility he has to the Rams and the rest of the staff, and that if he approaches his current role the same way since he first joined the staff, those things will take care of themselves.