Five things to know about new Rams edge Myles Garrett

1) Extra blockers did not stop him in 2025

Obvious given he set the new NFL single-season sack record with 23 last year, but according to Next Gen Stats, he did so despite facing a league-high 139 chip blocks, per NFL Research.

2) Most sacks and quick pressers over last five years

Over the last five seasons, no player has recorded more sacks (83) or generated more quick pressures (218) than Garrett, according to Next Gen Stats.

3) Entering Year 10 already in elite company

According to NFL Research, Garrett has the fourth-most career sacks in a player's first 10 seasons with 125.5:

Reggie White - 145.0 (HOF) Jared Allen - 128.5 (HOF) DeMarcus Ware - 127.0 (HOF) Myles Garrett - 125.5 Derrick Thomas - 119.5 (HOF)

2026 will mark Garrett's 10th season.

4) Most consecutive seasons with 12-plus sacks

Garrett set this NFL record last season, becoming the first player since 1982 to record at least 12 sacks in six straight seasons. He surpassed Lawrence Taylor, who had five consecutive seasons from 1985-89.

5) Most seasons with 10+ sacks and 25+ QB hits since 2020