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Myles Garrett eager to help bring Super Bowl title to Los Angeles, continue cementing legacy  

Jun 02, 2026 at 05:54 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Five-time First-Team All-Pro. Seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, most recently last season. He also brings 125.5 career sacks to Los Angeles – most among active players in the league.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has already accomplished a lot in his first nine NFL seasons since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. In joining a Rams franchise whose pass rush legacy boasts the famed Fearsome Foursome and Aaron Donald, among many others, the 30-year-old Garrett is ready not only to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles, but also add to that already well-decorated resume.

"I see a position to solidify myself here as well among the very greats," Garrett said in his introductory press conference alongside general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday. "I still have plenty of great years in front of me. And being able to cement that legacy not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual in winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more, those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have definitely a bit of urgency to do it and do it right away."

Garrett said he knew about a week ago that a trade from the Browns to the Rams was a possibility, and that the decision of whether to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rams was one he had to "sleep on."

"I did love being there and my family had become really a part of the community," he said.

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BEST PHOTOS: Best of new Rams DE Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Celebrate the new addition to the defense by browsing through photos of his best NFL moments.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jogs off the field before a football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett jogs off the field before a football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action against New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action against New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets' Trevor Siemian (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets' Trevor Siemian (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off of the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off of the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) gestures over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) gestures over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) attempts to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) attempts to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on after the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on after the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Clevelandâ€™s defensive line could be the teamâ€™s greatest strength, and Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett may be on the verge of becoming the leagueâ€™s most unstoppable force. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
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FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Clevelandâ€™s defensive line could be the teamâ€™s greatest strength, and Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett may be on the verge of becoming the leagueâ€™s most unstoppable force. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

David Richard/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
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Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts while standing on the field during an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Garrett ran a photo of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through a paper shredder for a video spoof during the offseason. On Sunday, Cleveland's dynamic defensive end plans to get his hands on the real Big Ben in the season opener. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
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FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts while standing on the field during an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Garrett ran a photo of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through a paper shredder for a video spoof during the offseason. On Sunday, Cleveland's dynamic defensive end plans to get his hands on the real Big Ben in the season opener. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

David Richard/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) avoids Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) avoids Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Myles Garrett attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
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Myles Garrett attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/©2026 Evan Agostini
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get around New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get around New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
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FILE -Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after recording a sack during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. As Garrett heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Myles Garrett arrives at the premiere of "Michael" on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
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Myles Garrett arrives at the premiere of "Michael" on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, middle, is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, top, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, middle, is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, top, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after losing his helmet on a play during of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after losing his helmet on a play during of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 21 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) watches Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) watches Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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It came to fruition Monday when Cleveland and Los Angeles agreed to terms on a trade sending Garrett to L.A. in exchange for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and 2029 third-round pick.

By Tuesday morning, he was flying in to L.A. and on his way to the team's practice facility to officially begin his onboarding as a Ram.

"It was surprise. It was a bit of excitement," Garrett said of his first thought and reaction when he found out about the trade. "Being in L.A., I have a lot of roots here and knowing that there's a winning culture and some great teammates and great coaches here, I was definitely looking forward to the opportunity and God willing, it happened."

Snead said that he reached out to Browns general manager Andrew Berry about potentially acquiring Garrett after the Browns adjusted Garrett's contract – they reportedly did so in late March – and was initially told no. Still, they continued talking through April and May. The Rams tried to complete the trade for only draft compensation before and after the draft, according to Snead, and declined to include Verse before ultimately deciding the trade was best for team.

"To be able to get something great, unfortunately we had to give up something great," McVay said. "Not gonna pretend to have all the answers, but when when you do look at (Garrett's) body of work, what you envision in terms of the fit and how that can help the other 10 guys around and what are the different types of things that he elicits attention-wise? Where are some opportunities that we can free him up or that he can offer opportunities for other guys to get the man-side of the protection?"

That ascending defense – which earlier this offseason loaded up at cornerback with the additions of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson – will complement the league's No. 1 scoring offense in 2025 led by quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, one that will allow him to play with leads and create more known passing situations for opponents, which in turn will allow him to rush the passer more often.

"I mean, that did play into the decision as well," Garrett said with a smile. "Knowing I'll have the ability late in games to pin my ears back, not just because we need a play to be made, but because we have the lead and its obvious passing downs. Being able to make plays to win the game for us, those are things that appeal to me and I'm sure appeal to all of us as D-linemen. That is something I really look forward to."

What also factored into his decision was seeing from afar the way a group of talented Rams players responded to and played for McVay.

"They love playing the game, and they love playing the game for this guy," Garrett said, turning his left hand and pointing his thumb at McVay. "And that means a lot, having a player's coach lead you onto that field and wanting to give the extra effort and go the extra mile for him and for each other. That's kind of what you feel going onto that field – these guys are going to war, not just as individuals, but as a team, and that's how you end up playing those games later into the year."

In Cleveland, Garrett only got to play in those of those games – twice following the 2020 regular season, once following the 2023 regular season. And while he has plenty of years of high-level performance left in him, he also understands he has a finite amount of time in his career to achieve those goals.

He's highly motivated for that individual success to translate to the Rams reaching their ultimate goal.

"Since the very beginning, it's always been about winning," Garrett said. "It just breaks down to the time I have left in this league. What does it look like for me to be a winner now? And to an opportunity to do that here, that was an opportunity that was just too difficult to pass up."

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