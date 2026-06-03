Myles Garrett eager to help bring Super Bowl title to Los Angeles, continue cementing legacy  

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Five-time First-Team All-Pro. Seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, most recently last season. He also brings 125.5 career sacks to Los Angeles – most among active players in the league.
Defensive end Myles Garrett has already accomplished a lot in his first nine NFL seasons since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. In joining a Rams franchise whose pass rush legacy boasts the famed Fearsome Foursome and Aaron Donald, among many others, the 30-year-old Garrett is ready not only to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles, but also add to that already well-decorated resume.
"I see a position to solidify myself here as well among the very greats," Garrett said in his introductory press conference alongside general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday. "I still have plenty of great years in front of me. And being able to cement that legacy not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual in winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more, those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have definitely a bit of urgency to do it and do it right away."
Garrett said he knew about a week ago that a trade from the Browns to the Rams was a possibility, and that the decision of whether to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rams was one he had to "sleep on."
"I did love being there and my family had become really a part of the community," he said.
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade to acquire All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Celebrate the new addition to the defense by browsing through photos of his best NFL moments.
It came to fruition Monday when Cleveland and Los Angeles agreed to terms on a trade sending Garrett to L.A. in exchange for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and 2029 third-round pick.
By Tuesday morning, he was flying in to L.A. and on his way to the team's practice facility to officially begin his onboarding as a Ram.
"It was surprise. It was a bit of excitement," Garrett said of his first thought and reaction when he found out about the trade. "Being in L.A., I have a lot of roots here and knowing that there's a winning culture and some great teammates and great coaches here, I was definitely looking forward to the opportunity and God willing, it happened."
Snead said that he reached out to Browns general manager Andrew Berry about potentially acquiring Garrett after the Browns adjusted Garrett's contract – they reportedly did so in late March – and was initially told no. Still, they continued talking through April and May. The Rams tried to complete the trade for only draft compensation before and after the draft, according to Snead, and declined to include Verse before ultimately deciding the trade was best for team.
"To be able to get something great, unfortunately we had to give up something great," McVay said. "Not gonna pretend to have all the answers, but when when you do look at (Garrett's) body of work, what you envision in terms of the fit and how that can help the other 10 guys around and what are the different types of things that he elicits attention-wise? Where are some opportunities that we can free him up or that he can offer opportunities for other guys to get the man-side of the protection?"
That ascending defense – which earlier this offseason loaded up at cornerback with the additions of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson – will complement the league's No. 1 scoring offense in 2025 led by quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, one that will allow him to play with leads and create more known passing situations for opponents, which in turn will allow him to rush the passer more often.
"I mean, that did play into the decision as well," Garrett said with a smile. "Knowing I'll have the ability late in games to pin my ears back, not just because we need a play to be made, but because we have the lead and its obvious passing downs. Being able to make plays to win the game for us, those are things that appeal to me and I'm sure appeal to all of us as D-linemen. That is something I really look forward to."
What also factored into his decision was seeing from afar the way a group of talented Rams players responded to and played for McVay.
"They love playing the game, and they love playing the game for this guy," Garrett said, turning his left hand and pointing his thumb at McVay. "And that means a lot, having a player's coach lead you onto that field and wanting to give the extra effort and go the extra mile for him and for each other. That's kind of what you feel going onto that field – these guys are going to war, not just as individuals, but as a team, and that's how you end up playing those games later into the year."
In Cleveland, Garrett only got to play in those of those games – twice following the 2020 regular season, once following the 2023 regular season. And while he has plenty of years of high-level performance left in him, he also understands he has a finite amount of time in his career to achieve those goals.
He's highly motivated for that individual success to translate to the Rams reaching their ultimate goal.
"Since the very beginning, it's always been about winning," Garrett said. "It just breaks down to the time I have left in this league. What does it look like for me to be a winner now? And to an opportunity to do that here, that was an opportunity that was just too difficult to pass up."