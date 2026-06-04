Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be looking ahead to select games and opponents on the team's 2026 schedule.
This year's series concludes with an advance look at the Seahawks, who the Rams will first face on Christmas night in Week 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, then host at SoFi Stadium in Week 18.
The highly-competitive matchups from last season alone – all three were decided by four points or less – make this a must-see NFC West clash this season, in addition to Seattle being the reigning Super Bowl champions.
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The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks in weeks 16 & 18 of the 2026 season! Browse through photos of historical matchups between the division opponents.
2025 recap
With the No. 8 total offense in the NFL led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout season, as well as the No. 6 total defense, Seattle won the NFC West with a 14-3 and eventually captured Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 win over the Patriots at Levi's Stadium.
Key changes
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak departed after being hired as the next head coach of the Raiders. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko followed Kubiak to Las Vegas to become its offensive coordinator, and run game coordinator Rick Dennison left to become their offensive line coach. Brian Fleury, previously the 49ers' run game coordinator and tight ends coach, was hired as Kubiak's replacement. Tyson Prince, offensive assistant/quarterbacks last season, was promoted to replace Janocko. Justin Outten was promoted from run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach to run game coordinator.
In free agency, running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Chiefs; Seattle subsequently drafted Notre Dame's Jadarian Price with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Head coach
Mike Macdonald is entering his third season as head coach of the Seahawks, compiling a 24-10 regular season record and 3-0 playoff record through his first two years.
What to watch for
Rams defense vs. Seahawks offense under new leadership
The Rams have seemingly annual experience with this themselves, but adjusting to the departure of key members of the coaching staff is not as easy as it looks. How will the Seahawks adapt and evolve, and what does that mean for their offensive identity? Given Fleury's time on the 49ers coaching staff, the scheme is one the Rams defense is probably familiar with.