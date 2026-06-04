Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

2025 recap

With the No. 8 total offense in the NFL led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout season, as well as the No. 6 total defense, Seattle won the NFC West with a 14-3 and eventually captured Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 win over the Patriots at Levi's Stadium.

Key changes

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak departed after being hired as the next head coach of the Raiders. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko followed Kubiak to Las Vegas to become its offensive coordinator, and run game coordinator Rick Dennison left to become their offensive line coach. Brian Fleury, previously the 49ers' run game coordinator and tight ends coach, was hired as Kubiak's replacement. Tyson Prince, offensive assistant/quarterbacks last season, was promoted to replace Janocko. Justin Outten was promoted from run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach to run game coordinator.

In free agency, running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Chiefs; Seattle subsequently drafted Notre Dame's Jadarian Price with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Head coach

Mike Macdonald is entering his third season as head coach of the Seahawks, compiling a 24-10 regular season record and 3-0 playoff record through his first two years.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. Seahawks offense under new leadership