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Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

Jun 04, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be looking ahead to select games and opponents on the team's 2026 schedule.

This year's series concludes with an advance look at the Seahawks, who the Rams will first face on Christmas night in Week 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, then host at SoFi Stadium in Week 18.

The highly-competitive matchups from last season alone – all three were decided by four points or less – make this a must-see NFC West clash this season, in addition to Seattle being the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Click here to purchase tickets to Rams-Seahawks in Week 18; click here to explore suites.

THROWBACK PHOTOS: Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks through the years

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks in weeks 16 & 18 of the 2026 season! Browse through photos of historical matchups between the division opponents.

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Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
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Daniel Bowyer/Daniel Bowyer
Runningback (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, December 17th, 2017, at Centurylink field in Seattle Washington State. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Runningback (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, December 17th, 2017, at Centurylink field in Seattle Washington State. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Running back #30 Todd Gurley of The Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Running back #30 Todd Gurley of The Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Wide receiver(18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver(18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Inside linebacker #26 Mark Barron of The Los Angeles Rams before the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Inside linebacker #26 Mark Barron of The Los Angeles Rams before the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Quarterback #16 Jared Goff celebrates with the offense of The Los Angeles Rams after his first down drive during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
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Quarterback #16 Jared Goff celebrates with the offense of The Los Angeles Rams after his first down drive during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Defensive end (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive end (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams jumps on a fumble and celebrates with (37) Sam Shields against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams jumps on a fumble and celebrates with (37) Sam Shields against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown and hands the ball to Floyd Mayweather against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown and hands the ball to Floyd Mayweather against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams caches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams caches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters and Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
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Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters and Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown and celebrates wth tight end (89) Tyler Higbee against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown and celebrates wth tight end (89) Tyler Higbee against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams covers wide receiver (14) DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
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Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams covers wide receiver (14) DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

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Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
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Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
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Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

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Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
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Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship of the 2025 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship of the 2025 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
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2025 recap

With the No. 8 total offense in the NFL led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's breakout season, as well as the No. 6 total defense, Seattle won the NFC West with a 14-3 and eventually captured Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 win over the Patriots at Levi's Stadium.

Key changes

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak departed after being hired as the next head coach of the Raiders. Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko followed Kubiak to Las Vegas to become its offensive coordinator, and run game coordinator Rick Dennison left to become their offensive line coach. Brian Fleury, previously the 49ers' run game coordinator and tight ends coach, was hired as Kubiak's replacement. Tyson Prince, offensive assistant/quarterbacks last season, was promoted to replace Janocko. Justin Outten was promoted from run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach to run game coordinator.

In free agency, running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Chiefs; Seattle subsequently drafted Notre Dame's Jadarian Price with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Head coach

Mike Macdonald is entering his third season as head coach of the Seahawks, compiling a 24-10 regular season record and 3-0 playoff record through his first two years.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. Seahawks offense under new leadership

The Rams have seemingly annual experience with this themselves, but adjusting to the departure of key members of the coaching staff is not as easy as it looks. How will the Seahawks adapt and evolve, and what does that mean for their offensive identity? Given Fleury's time on the 49ers coaching staff, the scheme is one the Rams defense is probably familiar with.

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